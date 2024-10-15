Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are expected to welcome Manor Solomon and Daniel James back into the fold for this weekend's match-up versus Sheffield United after a period out injured.

James has not featured since before last month's international break, having re-injured a hamstring problem during the course of his rehabilitation.

Solomon, meanwhile, has missed the last three Leeds outings, first with a back issue and then a hamstring injury of his own.

The Welsh international sat out October fixtures against Iceland and Montenegro in order to expedite his comeback and avoid any further re-injury. Solomon, too, remained at Thorp Arch this month despite initially being named in Israel's UEFA Nations League squad to face France and Italy. Both are believed to have rejoined team training this week in preparation for Friday night.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee has only featured twice for Leeds since joining on a season-long deal, managing one assist. However, the 25-year-old also inadvertently contributed to Burnley's goal in their 1-0 win at Elland Road last month by slipping and losing possession which led to the Clarets taking the lead - his most recent Whites outing.

James' last appearance was away at Sheffield Wednesday towards the end of August in which he scored Leeds' second goal of a 2-0 win on the counter.

The diminutive pair are renowned for their speed and ability to turn defence into attack, which is why it is perhaps surprising that according to football statisticians Opta, Leeds have already registered the most 'fast-break' goals (4) in the Championship this season, largely without them.

No side in English football's second tier can match the tally managed by Farke's side, which includes James' breakaway goal at Hillsborough.

The duo will undoubtedly prove themselves assets in this regard as the season goes on, emulating a number of goals in which James had a hand last season, eventually finishing the campaign with 13 strikes of his own and seven assists in 40 Championship matches.

There is no guarantee either makes an immediate return to the starting line-up, though, as the in-form Willy Gnonto will almost certainly retain his place on the right-hand side of Leeds' attack having managed two goals and four assists so far. Additionally, Largie Ramazani's two goals and one assist since arriving from Almeria in a deal worth up to £10 million may convince Farke not to tinker with his attacking elements for the visit of Chris Wilder's Blades.

Provided Gnonto comes through Italy's Under-21 European Championship qualifier with the Republic of Ireland unscathed, both he and Ramazani are most likely to continue in their respective wide attacking roles with Solomon and James named in reserve.

Nevertheless, a return to the substitutes bench for both full international wingers will be a welcome boost to Farke and Leeds fans, whose nerves have been tested already at this early stage of the season with news of Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev's lengthy injury lay-offs earlier this month.