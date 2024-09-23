Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have announced their intention to boost Elland Road's capacity to 53,000 in a redevelopment welcomed by the leader of Leeds City Council.

Though the Whites are yet to put a timeframe on their plans for the stadium, they have now confirmed their intended steps towards a bigger, more modern Elland Road ground. Leeds say the capacity will go from 37,645 to around 53,000 with a 'significant increase' to general admission seating, and a key objective is to 'maintain and enhance' the atmosphere in the stadium.

A phased construction to increase the capacity of the North and West Stands will minimise the loss of seats during the project, which Leeds say will bring the stadium in line with UEFA's Category 4 status to be among the European elite. The YEP understands 49ers Enterprises have committed to spending £10m on the project to get it to the point of planning approval. Leeds say this is the furthest the club has moved towards significant stadium redevelopment in decades and though the build is anticipated to remain contingent upon Premier League status, CEO Angus Kinnear recently told The Square Ball that extensive work could go on to ensure the plans were ready to go.

A club statement said: "Leeds United Football Club today announces next steps in the plan to re-imagine and enhance Elland Road Stadium, home of the Whites since 1919. Earlier this year, the ownership of the stadium was transferred back to Leeds United, giving the club full control of the ground for the first time since 2004, with plans now in the works for its long-term future.

"The existing stadium has a capacity of 37,645 seats, with regeneration set to increase that to circa 53,000, with greatly improved general admission and hospitality facilities. Leeds United is a one-club city, a rarity in European football and demand for tickets consistently outpaces the currently available supply. Elland Road in its current form has sold out for every match over the last six years and there are 26,000 supporters on the waiting list for season tickets. The revitalisation will focus on increasing capacity to the North and West Stands and will be delivered in phases to maintain as much seating as possible during construction.

"The club, along with owners 49ers Enterprises, have brought in specialist acoustic consultants to ensure Elland Road’s unique atmosphere is retained. A local transport consultant has been commissioned to help plan access routes and manage traffic flows during construction. Critically, the club and the professional team will also be looking closely at matchday travel plans to ensure an improvement in the experience for both residents and supporters arriving at the ground."

Club chairman Paraag Marathe says the plans reiterate 49ers Enterprises’ commitment to long-term success at Elland Road, which he recognises has an atmosphere that must be retained. He said: “We recognise how important Elland Road is to the Leeds United fans and the wider community. The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United, is unprecedented. Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game, in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road. We look forward to sharing our plans with supporters and the local community for their input.”

According to Coun James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, the redevelopment of Elland Road can be a 'catalyst' for regeneration plans in South Leeds, with proposals for improved mass transit already in the works. He says Leeds' project team have met with the council for 'positive' initial consultations.

“As council leader and a lifelong Leeds United fan I very much welcome this news for what it could mean for the club, its supporters, the local community and the city," he said. "Leeds United inspires real passion in fans and Elland Road itself allows them to demonstrate that fervent support to great effect. Expanding and enhancing the existing ground will allow many more fans access to games while protecting the unique Elland Road atmosphere.

"This investment can also be a catalyst for wider regeneration plans of South Leeds, which represents an opportunity of national significance. Getting there will be easier with work to improve Leeds Station and the introduction of a White Rose rail station, along with the potential of a proposed mass transit route from the city centre close to the ground. We’ve had some very positive initial meetings with their team and look forward to working with them on this important vision, to ensure this project moves forward and unlocks significant benefits to the city and its communities.”

49ers Enterprises built a new stadium for their NFL franchise - Levi's Stadium - and the club's statement says current board members are 'renowned for overseeing successful major real estate projects across the globe.'

Leeds have included architects KSS, structural engineers Buro Happold and RISE in their UK-based Elland Road project team. The RISE leadership team managed the delivery of Stratford City for the London Olympics, Buro Happold worked on Tottenham and Everton's new stadiums and will lead the engineering from their Leeds office, while KSS have been selected to lead the design team. Their portfolio includes the new Main Stand at Liverpool's Anfield ground and Selhurst Sports Arena in Croydon - the new headquarters of a collaboration between Adidas and rapper Stormzy.