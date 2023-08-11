Shock twist in proposed move of star Leeds United man with Whites ‘return’ on cards

Talks between Leeds United Tyler Adams and Chelsea have broken down after the relevant parties were unable to come to an agreement over the midfielder’s proposed move to London, according to reports.

Reports on Thursday claimed Adams was set to depart Elland Road after Chelsea reportedly triggered the £20m release clause in the United States international’s contract.

Widespread reports claimed the release clause stood at £20million following the Whites’ relegation but he appears to be staying with Leeds for now.

Sky Sports report talks have broken down despite Chelsea triggering the release clause with the midfielder now set to return to Leeds.

Adams is still recovering from a hamstring injury and Daniel Farke was not drawn on the speculation on Thursday as he addressed the media ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Birmingham City.

“He is still three weeks away from team training,” Farke said. “He is in the final stages of rehab so I don’t expect him to be in the mix before the international break.

“He needs a few weeks to be back and if some business happens behind the scenes, that is not my topic anyhow. I will just comment when business is done and until everything is done and sorted there is no comment from my side.”

The 24-year-old joined Leeds last summer and was a stand-out player as the club were relegated from the Premier League. He missed the final 12 games of the league campaign through injury in what proved a blow to the Whites’ survival hopes.

Adams was at Elland Road on Sunday as Leeds opened their Championship campaign with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Cardiff City. He did not feature due to his injury which has kept him out of action since March.