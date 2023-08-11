Everton have confirmed the arrival of Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Clube de Portugal for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The forward is the club’s third signing of the summer, with the Toffees also pursuing a deal for Leeds United’s Willy Gnonto. The Goodison Park club had a £15m bid rejected for the player last month but are said to retain an interest in the Italy international.

Everton manager Sean Dyche said: “Youssef is a talented young striker who can add a different dimension to our squad.

“He is still a teenager who is learning his game, which we will be mindful of, but we think he has the raw talent and ingredients to be a very good player and that’s why we are pleased to have signed him for Everton.”

Gnonto missed Leeds Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town but was not injured, however the player refuted suggestions he asked to left out of the matchday squad.

Dyche was asked about Everton’s interest in Gnonto on Thursday but responded: “As you know, I don’t tend to speak about other players, he’s a good player, there’s lots out there.”

The Liverpool Echo reports Leeds are adamant that Gnonto is not for sale this summer. He joined the Whites from FC Zurich 12 months ago and enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in England.

His performances since joining the Whites have sparked interest from a number of clubs but he featured in the 2-2 draw with Cardiff City and Leeds boss Daniel Farke insists the player remains part of his plans for this season.