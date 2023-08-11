Sheffield Wednesday have made their ninth signing of the window ahead of their September meeting with Leeds United

Sheffield Wednesday have signed midfielder Momo Diaby on a season-long loan from Portuguese Primeira side Portimonense SC ahead of their September 2 meeting with Leeds United.

The Owls have had a busy summer with the Frenchman their ninth arrival of the window following their promotion from League One via the play-offs.

Leeds will renew their rivalry with the Hillsborough club this season, and they host Wednesday in an anticipated clash at Elland Road at the start of next month.

Diaby has spent his career in Portugal, as he played at Pacos Ferreira for four years before moving to Portimonense SC last summer.

Diaby told swfc.co.uk: “I know Juan, I have played with him before. Before I came I spoke with him and he told me great things about the club. I am very happy and I hope we have a good season. I am here to help the team.

“As soon as I heard, it was clear I wanted to come to Sheffield Wednesday and I am very happy because I will finally play in England, it has always been a dream. I can’t wait, I have heard a lot of good things about the fans and I want to tell them that me and the rest of the team will do our best to make them happy.”

Leeds bolstered their squad on Thursday night as they completed their fourth signing of the summer with the arrival of Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur.