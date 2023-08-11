Birmingham City v Leeds United injury news as 10 ruled out with 1 doubt

Leeds United head to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon for their first away game of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The Whites started the season with a dramatic 2-2 against Cardiff City at Elland Road as Crysencio Summerville netted deep into stoppage time to rescue a point.

Daniel Farke’s side won their first game of the campaign with a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup first round on Wednesday. That set up a second round trip to Salford City later this month.

Until then attention will be on the league campaign, as the Whites face Birmingham, West Brom and Ipswich Town before the transfer window closes.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Birmingham, we have rounded up the latest team news from both camps with Leeds facing a mounting injury list.

Leeds United

Farke was without 10 players for the midweek win over Shrewsbury with Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Sam Greenwood and long-term absentee Stuart Dallas all unavailable.

The Whites are set to be without all of the above players bar Rutter, who could make his return. He has been back in training, alongside Greenwood who is not set to feature.

Farke said in Thursday’s press conference: “At least some good and positive news with Greenwood and also with Rutter. They joined in today for the first time this week and also in parts of team training. Obviously for Sam, he was out for four weeks and has no chance to be involved for the game at the weekend.

“But Georgie just missed one and a half weeks. Let’s see how it develops over the next 48 hours but the signs are quite good. It could be that he is available, perhaps not for 90 minutes but he could be an option to travel with us. If this is possible, it would definitely be a major boost for our quality players upfront. I’m looking forward to having Georgie available as quickly as possible and there’s a chance for the weekend.”

Willy Gnonto missed Wednesday’s game but was not injured with Farke revealing he was in training on Thursday and that the player is still part of his plans amid interest from Everton. Adams is out with injury but reports on Thursday emerged he is set to join Chelsea after a £20m relegation release clause was activated in his contract.

Birmingham City

The Blues will be without Marc Roberts this weekend due to a calf problem. Ethan Laird, Tyler Roberts and George Hall have all returned to training this week although Hall is unlikely to be fit to face Leeds.