Tyler Adams is set to depart Elland Road after Chelsea reportedly triggered the USMNT skipper’s Leeds United release clause.

Leeds United's Tyler Adams applauds the fans following the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday February 18, 2023.

Adams’ exit clause, widely reported to be £20 million, has been met by Premier League club Chelsea, according to various reports.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to undergo a medical in London, according to sources close to the Stamford Bridge club, with a view to completing a permanent transfer from Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both clubs are yet to comment on the growing speculation, however the matter is expected to be atop Daniel Farke’s agenda at his Thursday afternoon press conference.

Chelsea’s pursuit of a defensive midfielder this summer has been well-documented, with the Blues taking a keen interest in Southampton’s £50 million-rated Roméo Lavia as well as Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moisés Caicedo.

Adams has been missing from Leeds’ first two fixtures of the new season due to injury. The American is still recovering from hamstring surgery and a summer setback following his initial injury back in March. He has not played for United since.

The United States captain was in attendance at Elland Road last Sunday as Leeds began their 2023/24 campaign with a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Daniel Farke chose not to comment on transfer speculation relating to Adams’ teammate Willy Gnonto following the 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night.

Gnonto also appears on the cusp of an Elland Road exit, however it is understood the Italy international does not have a release clause in his contract, which runs until 2027, unlike Adams.