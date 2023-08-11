Southampton ‘lead’ Leeds United in race for £12m West Ham United star

There was reportedly mixed news for Leeds United as Daniel Farke looks to boost his squad in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United are reportedly set to miss out on West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes.

Football Insider have claimed Championship rivals Southampton are ‘in pole position’ to land the talented midfielder on a season-long loan in a move that would reunited him with former Swansea City manager Russell Martin.

Downes left the Welsh outfit to join West Ham in a reported £12million move last summer but went on to make just 15 starts for David Moyes side and was an unused substitute as the Hammers became Europa Conference League winners with a 2-1 win over Serie A club Fiorentina in June.

Leeds, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace have all reportedly shown an interest in handing Downes a route out of the London Stadium - but it now seems he is set to join Southampton as Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse closes in on a big money move in the opposite direction.

Whites learn demands for Sky Blues midfielder

Leeds United have been told what they must do if they want to land Coventry City star Gustavo Hamer.

Hamer starred as Coventry reached the Championship play-off final last season

Football League World have revealed the Sky Blues have set a valuation of £12million on the talented midfielder, who made an impressive start to the new season with a fine display in his side’s opening day defeat at Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Coventry are believed to be reluctant to authorise the departure of Hamer following the big money sale of striker Viktor Gyokeres earlier this summer. The Sweden international joined Portuguese giants Sporting CP in a deal believed to be worth around £20million and that has allowed Sky Blues manager Mark Robins to boost his ranks with the signings of Everton striker Ellis Simms and United States internationla Hadji Wright.