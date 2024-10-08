Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will host the Blades in their first match back after the international break.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have a big challenge waiting for them following the international break. The Championship will pause until October 18th, when the Whites will kick things back off with their Elland Road clash against Sheffield United.

Both clubs are fighting for promotion up to the Premier League at the end of the season and so far, the Blades are unbeaten in their pursuit. Chris Wilder’s side are the only club still yet to register a defeat as they currently sit level on points with league leaders Sunderland. After starting the season with a two-point deduction, Sheffield United have wasted no time making up that lost ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will hope to topple their promotion rivals as they search for their first win since Coventry. The Whites played out a 2-2 draw against Sunderland last time out, as a sickening stoppage time error from Illan Meslier pulled it all equal for the Black Cats, who had been 2-1 down since before the hour mark.

Despite their latest frustrations, Leeds have lost just once this season but Daniel Farke will be eager to see less draws and more wins as they eye automatic promotion. The first big opportunity comes against Sheffield United — if the Whites can beat the Blades at Elland Road, they will go level on points with their opponents.

United were relegated last season after finishing rock bottom of the Premier League, picking up just 16 points with 28 losses on the board. They have established themselves early as leading contenders to make the jump back up and Wilder was able to breathe a sigh of relief after their latest win over Luton Town.

Good news for the Blades is that both Gustavo Hamer and Vinícius Souza got through the Luton clash without picking up a booking. The two have been shown yellow cards four times already this season but after a clean outing at Bramall Lane, the duo avoided a dreaded suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Anel Ahmedhodžić did go in the book against the Hatters, putting three of United’s players on four yellows. Wilder had admitted that the team are braced for a suspension to come their way soon, as Hamer and Souza in particular are going to maintain their physical approach to games.

What Chris Wilder said on surviving scare

“I thought Vini was outstanding in terms of his attitude,” the Blades boss said after the match. “It was a physical game. I didn't understand a couple of the referee's decisions, I was scratching my head at a couple of them and I think Rob was as well. But Vini was disciplined and committed still and for him and Gus to come through that game was good.

“It [suspension] is going to happen, we understand that. They're both going to make tackles and they're going to commit to stuff, which they have to. So it's coming. We understand that. But it was important he got through and Gus got through, to give us the strength in depth to go into our next games.”

After Sheffield United take on Leeds at Elland Road, they will see out October with fixtures against Middlesbrough and Stoke City.