United surrendered a 2-1 lead during stoppage time at the end of the second half as Illan Meslier’s inexplicable handling error gave Sunderland an equaliser.
Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo had scored either side of half-time following Chris Rigg’s close range opener for the hosts.
1. Illan Meslier - 3/10
Let down by his defence for the opener despite making a fine stop. Broken record time - distribution wasn't great. A couple of shaky moments and then a howler that cost Leeds the win. Inexplicable. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
2. Jayden Bogle - 7/10
Dangerous going forward in the first half, had to do a lot of defending in the second half and gave as good as he got against a tricky winger. | Getty Images
3. Joe Rodon - 7/10
Forced into taking a yellow when second to the ball on a counter but came up with some big blocks and headers in the second half defensive effort. Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Pascal Struijk - 7/10
Passed it well, helped Leeds to keep possession and take the sting out of Sunderland at times. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
5. Junior Firpo - 8/10
Defended on the front foot. Wasn't completely dominant against his man but did well. Got forward well too and scored a lovely goal. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
6. Ao Tanaka - 6/10
Some tidy football under pressure but wasn't able to prevent Sunderland from carrying a big threat through the middle. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
