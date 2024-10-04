Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Sunderland as Illan Meslier howler costs Whites all three points

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth gives his verdict on the Leeds United players’ performances against Sunderland on Friday night.

United surrendered a 2-1 lead during stoppage time at the end of the second half as Illan Meslier’s inexplicable handling error gave Sunderland an equaliser.

Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo had scored either side of half-time following Chris Rigg’s close range opener for the hosts.

Here are the ratings.

Let down by his defence for the opener despite making a fine stop. Broken record time - distribution wasn't great. A couple of shaky moments and then a howler that cost Leeds the win. Inexplicable.

1. Illan Meslier - 3/10

Let down by his defence for the opener despite making a fine stop. Broken record time - distribution wasn't great. A couple of shaky moments and then a howler that cost Leeds the win. Inexplicable.

Dangerous going forward in the first half, had to do a lot of defending in the second half and gave as good as he got against a tricky winger.

2. Jayden Bogle - 7/10

Dangerous going forward in the first half, had to do a lot of defending in the second half and gave as good as he got against a tricky winger.

Forced into taking a yellow when second to the ball on a counter but came up with some big blocks and headers in the second half defensive effort.

3. Joe Rodon - 7/10

Forced into taking a yellow when second to the ball on a counter but came up with some big blocks and headers in the second half defensive effort.

Passed it well, helped Leeds to keep possession and take the sting out of Sunderland at times.

4. Pascal Struijk - 7/10

Passed it well, helped Leeds to keep possession and take the sting out of Sunderland at times.

Defended on the front foot. Wasn't completely dominant against his man but did well. Got forward well too and scored a lovely goal.

5. Junior Firpo - 8/10

Defended on the front foot. Wasn't completely dominant against his man but did well. Got forward well too and scored a lovely goal.

Some tidy football under pressure but wasn't able to prevent Sunderland from carrying a big threat through the middle.

6. Ao Tanaka - 6/10

Some tidy football under pressure but wasn't able to prevent Sunderland from carrying a big threat through the middle.

