One of Leeds United’s loanees could be set for a permanent move away from the club

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt want to make Rasmus Kristensen’s stay at the club permanent, according to reports in Germany, after the Leeds United defender enjoyed an impressive start to the season for the club.

Kristensen activated the option in his contract to leave Leeds on loan for a second straight season during the summer, with the Denmark international joining Frankfurt for the duration of the 2024-25 campaign. It came after the right-back spent last season on loan with Serie A side AS Roma, who decided not to make a move to sign him permanently after what was an up and down campaign for him in terms of form.

The 27-year-old has started in all six of the club’s league games so far, with Frankfurt winning four of those fixtures. Their only loss was against Borussia Dortmund on the opening day while they drew 3-3 with Bayern Munich last weekend. Kristensen has also started in both of the club’s Europa League fixtures.

Kristensen remains contracted at Leeds until the summer of 2027 but Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reported on Monday evening that Frankfurt are ready to make the defender’s move permanent. Club bosses at the German club are said to be ‘totally satisfied’ with the Dane and the report claims there is an option to buy between €10-12m (£8.4m-£10m).

Sporting director Timmo Hardung was full of praise for the player, as he said last month: “The whole team has to work. But with Kristensen and Theate we have two players who can play as central defenders or full-backs at a high quality level. This makes it easier to change the formation.”

Last month, Eintracht coach Dino Toppmöller expressed that he wanted to keep Kristensen on board permanently as he revealed discussions with Eintracht board member for sport Markus Krösche. Speaking via Buli News Toppmöller said last month: “Krösche has already recognized that [importance of signing Kristensen permanently]. He's already on it and doesn't need my expertise. He also sees that Rasmus is a very important factor for us. With his energy and power, Rasmus is very important for us."

Kristensen joined the Whites in June 2022 as Leeds swooped on ex-manager Jesse Marsch's former club Red Bull Salzburg to sign the right-back for a deal worth around £10m. He made 30 appearances for the Whites in his first season, scoring three goals but was among those who left the club after the Elland Road outfit were relegated from the Premier League.