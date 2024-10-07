Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer headlines for Leeds United and rivals as the international break approaches.

Following their 2-2 draw with Sunderland, Leeds United enter the international break with 16 points on the board, just three behind the current league leaders. Daniel Farke’s side agonisingly lost out on promotion last season as Southampton pipped them in the play-off final, so they will be pushing to get the job done this time.

As the Championship takes a brief break, we’ve taken a look at the latest news and transfer rumours for the league, including an update on a Leeds United summer target.

Leeds target pens long-term deal

Leeds summer target Paik Seung-ho has put pen to paper and committed to new terms with Birmingham City. The midfielder has signed a new four-year contract after initially joining the Blues back in January. The 27-year-old made the move from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors despite interest from Sunderland in the winter.

The Whites were also linked with Paik over the summer but after the breakthrough in talks with Birmingham, a move away is looking extremely unlikely. Manager Chris Davies was eager to keep hold of the midfielder, who has been a key part of the Blues’ starting 11 since his arrival.

“There would have definitely been interest in him but I was very consistent all along that he was going to be a key player this season and in future years,” Davies said. “He's an excellent player and an excellent character. In my mind there was no real threat of losing him. He has been excellent so far and needs to maintain those standards.”

Champions League winner linked with England return

Jordan Henderson, who is now representing Ajax following his failed move to Saudi Arabia, has been linked with a return to England. After leaving his role as captain with Liverpool to join Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, the midfielder has had far from an easy run trying to establish himself at a new club. Henderson won just four Saudi Pro League games before eventually forcing an early exit from a transfer that ruffled a lot of feathers. He signed for Ajax in January but this season, he has started to slip down the pecking order.

According to recent reports, Henderson is considering another move as he contemplates the latter stages of his career. His desire to complete a third move in two years has ‘alerted’ clubs in the Premier League and Championship, with Sunderland even thrown into the mix.

A loan deal has been touted as a potential outcome and a sensational return to Sunderland has not been ruled out either. More extensive details on this link are yet to be provided but the notion of Henderson returning to his boyhood club ‘could be on the cards’.

Sunderland are pushing for both promotion and the Championship title this season, so adding a seasoned veteran who has won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup with Liverpool would be a massive coup for the optimistic Black Cats.