The reigning champion beat Stephen Bunting in the first round of the World Grand Prix.

Leeds United fan and PDC world number one Luke Humphries has asked for fans to ‘leave football at home’ and stop singing football chants during darts events. During his World Grand Prix clash with Stephen Bunting, the reigning champion’s beloved Leeds were the subject of chants from the audience at the Mattioli Arena.

Humphries survived a scare against Bunting in the first round, who won the first five legs and had a shot at a double to win the match. After his opponent missed a double 16 to see out a shock win, Cool Hand Luke produced a stunning comeback by winning the next three legs before taking the win in the deciding third set.

“These are the games you live for. Stephen was very unlucky there. He was the better player overall, but I never gave in, and that is a true champion's attitude,” the defending champion said after his victory. However, Humphries also expressed a gripe he had with the fans inside the arena, who were ‘constantly’ belting out football chants.

Leeds battled out a 2-2 win against Sunderland in their latest Championship clash and head into the international break sitting fifth in the table. They were set for victory at the Stadium of Light until Illan Meslier’s error gifted the Black Cats a point. The Whites are without a win since Coventry’s visit to Elland Road but they are just three points behind table-toppers Sunderland. The Black Cats lead the pack with 19 points, ahead of Sheffield United on goal difference.

Leeds have won four, drawn four and lost one of their nine games so far this season and the battle to secure promotion at the end of the season is hotting up. After falling agonisingly short in the play-off final last campaign, the pressure is on for Daniel Farke’s side, and it’s clearly something darts fans like to taunt Humphries over.

“Let’s leave football at home, we’re at the darts now. I support Leeds, everyone knows that, but let's leave the football chants at home. We are darts players, we're not footballers,” Humphries told SportsBoom. “If I'm in a football field and Leeds are playing against whoever and they're chanting it to me whilst I’m there, then I'll accept it, love it, and embrace it. But it’s just constant.

“I love the banter, and I love the ‘Leeds are falling apart’ chant, but this isn’t a football arena. I know it’s all a bit of fun, but Leeds weren’t falling apart tonight unfortunately for them [the fans]. It didn't affect me to win that game.”

Following the international break, Leeds will return to action against Sheffield United, which will see them drae level on points if they can pick up a win. Meanwhile, Humphries will return to the oche on Wednesday against Germany's Ricardo Pietreczko in the second round of the World Grand Prix.