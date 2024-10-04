Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s players consoled goalkeeper Illan Meslier at full-time following his error at the Stadium of Light.

Meslier’s handling deserted him in the final stages of Leeds’ 2-2 draw with Sunderland on Friday night, gifting the Black Cats a point in the 96th minute.

Alan Browne’s hopeful prod towards goal took a nick off Junior Firpo’s head, which appeared as though it would be claimed without incident by Meslier, sealing victory in what would’ve been a well-earned and statement three points.

However, the Frenchman failed to take the ball into his care, allowing it to spin past his right leg and into the unguarded net.

"I'm disappointed for him," said Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris, who coached the goalkeeper at Lorient. "I like this boy and I like the goalkeeper as well. Everyone on the pitch can make a mistake. For a goalkeeper and a striker, when you make a big mistake the consequences are very important. It happened today, we're happy for the final result because it was a tough game against a strong team."