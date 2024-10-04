Watch Leeds United players react to Illan Meslier at full-time as shocking error gifts Sunderland point

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 4th Oct 2024, 22:27 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 22:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leeds United’s players consoled goalkeeper Illan Meslier at full-time following his error at the Stadium of Light.

Meslier’s handling deserted him in the final stages of Leeds’ 2-2 draw with Sunderland on Friday night, gifting the Black Cats a point in the 96th minute.

Alan Browne’s hopeful prod towards goal took a nick off Junior Firpo’s head, which appeared as though it would be claimed without incident by Meslier, sealing victory in what would’ve been a well-earned and statement three points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the Frenchman failed to take the ball into his care, allowing it to spin past his right leg and into the unguarded net.

"I'm disappointed for him," said Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris, who coached the goalkeeper at Lorient. "I like this boy and I like the goalkeeper as well. Everyone on the pitch can make a mistake. For a goalkeeper and a striker, when you make a big mistake the consequences are very important. It happened today, we're happy for the final result because it was a tough game against a strong team."

Related topics:Illan MeslierSunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice