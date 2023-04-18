Leeds United chief Victor Orta has already admitted his long term future is not at Elland Road as criticism continues to get louder.

It has been a hugely disappointing season for the Whites, who find themselves battling relegation again this season, currently just two points above the drop. Leeds are on their second manager this season, and they now have the worst defence in the Premier League so far this season after losing 6-1 to Liverpool at home on Monday night.

There have been challenges, namely losing Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha last summer, but Leeds have also spent significantly to replace those players.

Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter, Luis Sinisterra and others were brought in, and plenty of money was spent to bring those players to Elland Road. But while some have impressed, the overall result is that Leeds have not managed to get any better with the money they have spent.

That’s something Orta is responsible for, and fans recognise that, criticising the Spaniard for his efforts over the last year or so, in particular. Some have even called for his exit, but Orta has already said he will leave the club in the ‘medium term’ for personal reasons.

He told Spanish media in March: “Being Monchi’s successor (at Sevilla), in any team, I don’t know if it’s something I’m prepared for, but obviously at some point I want to return to Spain.

“I feel very selfish. I want my son’s grandparents to spend more time with him, even though he has been there for a long time, there are cultural differences that I find difficult, the weather thing, which helps. You get here and it’s 20 degrees. My home is Spain and I will have to return. I don’t know what as, if at the club or doing other things, but in the medium term I want to return because I need it personally.”

MEDIUM TERM - Leeds United director of football Victor Orta sees himself returning to his native Spain at some point. Pic: Getty

If there is a takeover at Leeds, the new owners may well want to reshape the current leadership of the club in any case, but it seems that might work out well for Orta, given his ambitions to return to Spain.

In the same interview, Orta also spoke about Barcelona starlet Illias Akhomach, who has been linked with Leeds.