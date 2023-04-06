The winger, for whom a January exit came as close as a medical at Leicester City before Leeds pulled the plug on the possibility, has penned his new deal in the midst of a purple patch.

Of the 10 goals the Whites have scored under head coach Javi Gracia, Harrison has been directly involved in half of them, scoring himself in three of his last four games.

"I'm happy with Jack, very happy because he's always an example, playing and training with good behaviour, trying to help young players," said Gracia on Thursday, two days after the attacker netted in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

"All I can say about Jack is good."

Director of football Victor Orta echoed the manager's praise for Harrison's approach to his job and believes Leeds will now see the best of the former Manchester City man.

“Jack is a crucial part of our squad and our plans going forwards and I’m really happy he has agreed to commit his long-term future to the club," he said.

“He is one of the most professional players I have come across in my career, he has an unbelievable attitude and only wants to continue improving and I know we will see him at his peak over the duration of the next five years.”

NEW DEAL - Leeds United and Jack Harrison have come to terms on a five-year contract to keep the winger at Elland Road through what Victor Orta predicts will be his 'peak'

Harrison's new contract runs to the summer of 2028, by which time he will be 31 years of age.

A 2018/19 loan signing from Manchester City, Harrison became a mainstay of Marcelo Bielsa's side before and after promotion to the Premier League. In 2021 Leeds made the move permanent for a fee in the region of £11m, and although his form since has had peaks and troughs, Harrison has made a name for himself as a man for big moments.