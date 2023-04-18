Leeds United became a Premier League club under the ownership of Andrea Radrizzani but a new era could be dawning as partial owners, 49ers Enterprises, look to take the reins.

There is still uncertainty surrounding the San Francisco outfit’s full acquisition of the club, and of course, there is the important task at hand of Javi Gracia and his men surviving relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty of fans have one eye on the latest ownership news, while also carefully monitoring Leeds’ performance in the Premier League. Here are the latest news reports surrounding the potential takeover of Leeds United.

49ers value Leeds United at £1bn

49ers Enterprises have tipped the Yorkshire club to be valued in excess of £1 billion, according to The Athletic. When they first acquired a stake in Leeds United, they held 10 percent, which has grown over the years. They currently have 44 percent, but are channelling a move for full ownership.

Ahead of what would be a landmark deal for Leeds, the new potential owners ‘see the potential for turnover to be increased as high as £400 million, something they believe would see the club valued in excess of £1 billion’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would value the club at ten times more than what it was considered to be worth five years ago when 49ers first bought the initial 10 percent.

Radrizzani linked to Inter

Recent reports say that Radrizzani is looking to invest his money in Inter Milan. The initial claim from financial media company Bloomberg has been backed up by sources in Italy, with Calciomercato.it stating the Milan-born businessman is ‘very interested’ in forming a consortium takeover at the Nerazzurri club.

The takeover is said to be worth €1 billion but Radrizzani’s involvement would depend on Leeds remaining in the Premier League. While relegation is not thought to affect the 49ers’ interest in becoming full stakeholders of the Whites, it would mean Radrizzani will recoup less funds through a sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

49ers not likely to go ‘toe-to-toe’ with other clubs in transfer window

YEP’s Graham Smyth doesn’t believe 49ers Enterprises will swoop in and make immediate statement signings, should they acquire Leeds United in full. Smyth believes it’s going to be a very interesting 2023 for Whites fans.

“They don’t strike me as the kind to come in and go toe-to-toe with state-owned clubs, not when private equity has had to be gathered in order to get the finances in place to make a takeover happen,” he answered in a Q&A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad