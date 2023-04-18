Leeds United enjoyed a fruitful 2022/23 transfer haul, bringing in a total of nine senior players and spending about £80 million in the summer window alone.

They followed up their spending spree in January, welcoming 20-year-old Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim. The forward’s £35 million price tag eclipsed the club’s previous transfer record set by Rodrigo back in 2020.

As well as Rutter, the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra also made the move to Elland Road to contribute to Leeds’ fight to stay in the Premier League.

It has certainly been an eventful couple of windows for the Whites and sporting director Victor Orta, who has been getting deals over the threshold for the club since he joined in 2017.