Orta moved to England to work for Middlesbrough in 2015 and was put in charge of recruitment and other football matters at Elland Road in 2017.

A former football journalist who began his scouting career at Sevilla, Orta played a key role in convincing Marcelo Bielsa to take charge of Leeds' promotion dreams. Jesse Marsch was his next appointment and Orta was keen to highlight the American's contribution when they avoided relegation last season at Brentford, pushing his head coach in front of the celebrating fans. This season, which has turned into a second successive battle against the drop, Orta has brought Javi Gracia in to replace Marsch, who was sacked in February just shy of a year into his tenure.

Although Orta has often spoken of the passion he feels for the Whites, he can see himself returning to Spain in the 'medium term' having struggled with certain cultural differences in England. He's reticent to commit to the idea of replacing his mentor Monchi at Sevilla, however. Orta visited the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium last week during the international break.

MEDIUM TERM - Leeds United director of football Victor Orta sees himself returning to his native Spain at some point. Pic: Getty

“Being Monchi’s successor, in any team, I don’t know if it’s something I’m prepared for, but obviously at some point I want to return to Spain," he told Relevo, in an interview translated by Football Espana.

“I feel very selfish. I want my son’s grandparents to spend more time with him, even though he has been there for a long time, there are cultural differences that I find difficult, the weather thing, which helps. You get here and it’s 20 degrees. My home is Spain and I will have to return. I don’t know what as, if at the club or doing other things, but in the medium term I want to return because I need it personally.”

In November, after being filmed chanting ‘sack the board’ at fans in the West Stand following the win over Bournemouth, Orta revealed in a statement to the YEP that he had been the subject of abuse. During the visit to Everton there were chants from away fans protesting his position and he was pictured putting his finger to his ear in response.

Orta's future at Leeds will largely depend on the 49ers' plans, if their takeover goes ahead. The financial backers of the NFL 's San Francisco franchise are expected to buy the club outright from Andrea Radrizzani this summer, although the club's 2023/24 division may yet have a say in matters.

The next round of player recruitment will also be impacted by the ownership picture and the outcome of Leeds' relegation battle, but there are transfers that Orta is monitoring and working on in the background in preparation for the window.

He confirmed to Relevo that Barcelona youngster Ilias Akhomach remains very much on his radar. The 18-year-old is out of contract at Camp Nou in the summer and Orta expects heavy competition for the teenager's signature.

Akhomach, a winger and Spanish youth international, has already made a senior LaLiga debut for Barcelona but plies his trade for their B team in Primera Federación Group 2.

“He is a footballer whose contract ends, and there are many teams in the race to get his services," said Orta.

"It’s going to be complicated. A player with so much talent, in such a special contractual situation, is going to be very difficult. We’ll see who gets him.”

Orta has done business with Barcelona in the past, paying £13m for left-back Junior Firpo in the summer of 2021 and selling Raphinha for £42m a year later. He says growing up in the Catalan giants' system lifts players to a certain level and Akhomach has put himself in a good position to choose the right next step.

“He is a decisive player, a Spanish talent, trained in Barcelona that puts you in another echelon," he said.