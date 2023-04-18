Leeds United ‘close in’ on transfer as failed Arne Slot approach explained
All the latest news surrounding Elland Road as Leeds United look to get over their heavy defeat to Liverpool.
Leeds United will be looking to move on swiftly from Monday evening’s forgettable clash with Liverpool.
The Whites were hit for six by Jurgen Klopp’s men, becoming the worst defence in the Premier League so far this season in the process. Though, as far as their survival hopes go, there isn’t much change, with all of the teams below them losing over the weekend. Leeds will now be looking to pick themselves up ahead of this weekend’s clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Illias latest
Reports in Spain are once again claiming that Leeds will get their hands on Barcelona starlet Illias Akhomach this summer.
Illias is out of contract with Barca, and he is unlikely to get another at this point. According to Sport, who follow up several other reports over recent weeks, the winger will finalise a deal to Leeds this summer, joining on a free transfer. That deal appears to be irrespective of a possible relegation for the Whites.
Then again, it is curious that a deal hasn’t already been agreed, given Leeds are already free to agree a pre-contract with the player.
Slot approach explained
Leeds were heavily linked with a move for Feyenoord boss Arne Slot before turning to Javi Gracia earlier this year.
With Gracia struggling, Dutch journalist Wilfred Genee has explained the real reason Slot to Leeds didn’t work out, telling Veronica Offside: “I heard from people last week that he is not staying (at Feyernoord) anyway.
“He does not want to run the risk that things can go very badly in the Champions League and that he will no longer be in the picture with the big clubs. He wants to be financially independent as soon as possible. It’s easier at a big club. He wanted to go to Leeds. They wanted to pay €4m (with €3m compensation to Feyernoord) and he found that attractive. Spurs want to pay even more.”