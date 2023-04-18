Leeds United will be looking to move on swiftly from Monday evening’s forgettable clash with Liverpool.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Illias latest

Reports in Spain are once again claiming that Leeds will get their hands on Barcelona starlet Illias Akhomach this summer.

Illias is out of contract with Barca, and he is unlikely to get another at this point. According to Sport, who follow up several other reports over recent weeks, the winger will finalise a deal to Leeds this summer, joining on a free transfer. That deal appears to be irrespective of a possible relegation for the Whites.

Then again, it is curious that a deal hasn’t already been agreed, given Leeds are already free to agree a pre-contract with the player.

Slot approach explained

Leeds were heavily linked with a move for Feyenoord boss Arne Slot before turning to Javi Gracia earlier this year.

With Gracia struggling, Dutch journalist Wilfred Genee has explained the real reason Slot to Leeds didn’t work out, telling Veronica Offside: “I heard from people last week that he is not staying (at Feyernoord) anyway.