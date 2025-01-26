Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Who has the highest valued squad across the Championship?

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race for the Premier League is in full swing and the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland are all eyeing up a return to English football’s top tier this season.

As it stands, the Whites are showing positive signs they have bounced back from last season’s Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton and currently sit at the top of the table after losing just three of their 28 league games. Daniel Farke’s men will keep a keen eye on events at Bramall Lane on Friday night when second placed Sheffield United host Hull City before Sunderland, who many could consider as the season’s surprise package, entertain struggling Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then it’s all eyes on Turf Moor on Monday night for what could be one of the games of the season as Leeds travel to promotion rivals Burnley for what already feels like a pivotal moment in the promotion battle. Revenge will be on the Whites minds after Scott Parker’s men inflicted a 1-0 home defeat on them in September as Luca Koleosho got the only goal at Elland Road - and given the fixtures elsewhere, it seems a win for Daniel Farke’s side will be essential.

The Leeds boss is able to call upon the services of several of the Championship’s highest-valued players and a number of them have already proven their worth. According to TransferMarkt.com, Italian forward Wilfried Gnonto is the Whites’ most valuable player at €18m and he is closely followed by €16m-rated quartet Dan James, Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk and Illan Meslier. Gnonto is also the highest valued player across the Championship with his suggested value of €18m matched by Sunderland duo Enzo Le Fee and Jobe Bellingham.

But who has the highest valued squad across the Championship?

Championship squad values

24. Oxford United - €21.43m 23. Portsmouth - €21.58m 22. Derby County - €21.95m 21. Sheffield Wednesday - €33.10 20. Millwall - €33.23m 19. Plymouth Argyle - €38.75m 18. Swansea City - €41.10m 17. Preston North End - €41.40m 16. Queens Park Rangers - €43.60m 15. Cardiff City - €44.60m 14. Bristol City - €47.40m 13. Watford - €48.50m 12. Stoke City - €49.25m 11. Blackburn Rovers - €49.35m 10. West Bromwich Albion - €59.20m 9. Hull City - €74.40m 8. Coventry City - €79.30m 7. Middlesbrough - €89.60m 6. Norwich City - €92.65m 5. Luton Town - €101.73m 4. Sheffield United - €118.05m 3. Sunderland - €132.08m 2. Burnley - €169.20m 1. Leeds United - €173.50m