Leeds United continue to be linked with the Burnley star but a move is unlikely for several reasons.

Leeds United have once again been named as a ‘possible destination’ for Mike Tresor this month but a move from Burnley to Elland Road is not currently likely.

Tresor was surprisingly linked with a move to Leeds in December, with journalist Alan Nixon claiming the winger’s representatives believed a mid-season move to West Yorkshire was possible. There was no suggestion of interest from the Whites themselves but fresh reports from Belgium have reignited speculation.

Voetbalnieuws report that Burnley ‘want to get rid’ of Tresor this month, with the player himself keen on a fresh start. They also claim he is ‘high on the list’ of four clubs, with Leeds joining Ajax, Anderlecht and KAA Gent in pursuing the 25-year-old.

Tresor has been almost completely absent since Burnley triggered a £15m obligation to make his loan move permanent over the summer. The forward has just 34 minutes of football under his belt, coming off the bench to register an assist as his side beat Reading 3-1 in the FA Cup.

But after appearing to finally break into Scott Parker’s plans, he was absent for last week’s visit of Sunderland to Turf Moor despite being fit and ready. “He was available, yes,” Parker said when quizzed on the selection call. “So it was a decision from myself not to involve Mikey.”

As ever, reports from a player’s native country must always be taken with a pinch of salt due to the potential for agent involvement. Leeds have always been regarded as an easy link for individuals attempting to drum up transfer interest, given the stature of the club and coverage they receive.

Tresor to Leeds unlikely

As things stand, a move for Tresor is unlikely due to several reasons. Firstly, Leeds’ current squad is strongest in the Belgian's most natural position, cutting in from the left wing. On-loan Tottenham Hotspur man Manor Solomon has hit form after a slow start while £10m summer arrival Largie Ramazani is staking his own claim for a first-team spot.

Willy Gnonto has struggled to hit the heights of earlier this season but remains a crucial part of Farke’s plans and while many of his minutes have come from the right, he is most comfortable down the left. Attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson can also operate out wide if needed and so the position Leeds need to strengthen least is arguably on the wings.

Furthermore, Leeds are taking a conservative approach to the January window with Farke already boasting arguably the Championship’s strongest squad. Club chiefs maintain they expect a quiet month and the German has echoed that sentiment, with any moves only likely if a player can significantly improve them instantly.

“If right now in January there is a player who makes us better in a special position I would never say no,” he told the YEP earlier this month. “In January the experience is if a player is available there's a special situation. Either overpriced - we want to work sustainable - or coming from a long-term injury."

It remains to be seen how much Burnley might demand but Tresor certainly fits into the latter category. As already mentioned, the winger has just 34 minutes of competitive football under his belt and has suffered a multitude of different fitness issues this season.

Leeds would likely have to ease Tresor in over the course of weeks, or even months, before he would be classed fully fit. And that is simply time they are not willing to take.