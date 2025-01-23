Leeds United transfer gossip - four-team chase and rival letting go of 'target'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest Leeds United transfer news from Elland Road during the winter window

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Cardiff City attacker Ollie Tanner.

Football Insider are reporting that the Whites along with league rivals Burnley, and two Premier League clubs; Leicester City and Southampton, have taken a liking to the winger. His recent form and his versatility is said to have put him on the radar of the two teams vying for automatic promotion, and those fighting for their life in the top-flight.

Cardiff are apparently reluctant to lose Tanner, and he featured regularly for them this season. He didn't play in their 2-2 draw against Millwall on Tuesday due to an injury picked up in the South Wales Derby against Swansea City last Saturday.

Ollie Tanner profiled

Tanner is a 22-year-old winger that is capable of playing on both the left and right flanks. He's under contract at Cardiff until the summer of 2027, after signing a contract extension in October 2024.

The Bromley-born winger was at the academies of Charlton Athletic, Arsenal and his hometown club, who gave him his first start in senior football. Tanner made three appearances in the National League for Bromley, and had a loan spell with Folkestone Invicta.

Lewes signed him on a permanent basis in 2021, and he racked up an impressive 13 goals in 34 games in the Isthmian League Premier Division, the seventh tier of English football. His performances attracted the attention of Spurs, but he opted against moving to the North London club.

Cardiff signed him in June 2022 for a fee of around £50,000 and he's not looked back since. Tanner had a loan spell at York City, playing seven times for the Minstermen, before jumping up three divisions to play Championship football.

Since the start of last season, he's contributed to four goals and four assists in 65 matches. This term, he's played 23 times, earning 14 starts, and has two goals and two assists. He most recently supplied Callum Robinson for the opening goal of their win against bitter rivals Swansea.

Nottingham Forest man heading to France amid Leeds United interest

Andrew Omobamidele - linked with a move to Elland Road - is in France, as he finalises a move to Strasbourg. The 22-year-old doesn't feature in Nuno Espirito Santo's plans, and has made just one appearance this season. Since making the €12m from Norwich City in 2023, he’s made just 15 appearances in the league for the City Ground club, and the last time he was chosen for a match-day squad for a league fixture was in October.

The Reds are willing to let him go, and despite interest from England, it appears the Republic of Ireland international will try his hand in the French league, where he will play under Liam Rosenior. Strasbourg are currently 10th in Ligue One, and have three players all on loan from sister club Chelsea.

It’s back to the drawing board for Leeds, who have yet to make any new signings this month. Valuable loan moves for Charlie Crew, Joe Gelhardt, and Luca Thomas are the only bits of business so far.

An injury to Pascal Struijk saw Ethan Ampadu drop in to the middle of the defence. Thankfully, the injury isn't thought to be too serious, and he could return to training next week, and so there is less of a need for an additional centre-back.