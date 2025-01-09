Supercomputer forecasts huge Leeds United, Burnley, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Blackburn Rovers changes in new predicted final Championship table and points

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:11 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 12:18 GMT
Leeds United are one point clear at the top of the pile – but a supercomputer is expecting a huge Whites change in its new predicted final Championship table and points.

Just three points separate the division’s top four after 26 games of the season, Daniel Farke’s Whites leading the way but just one point ahead of both second-placed Burnley and third-placed Sheffield United. Sunderland are just two points further back in fourth place, the Black Cats sitting just three points behind Leeds at the division’s summit. But the team at Football Web Pages are forecasting massive changes at the top and a very different Leeds conclusion to how the table currently presents itself. Here, via their supercomputer, is their new predicted final table and points in reverse order.

Predicted points: 43.

1. 24th: Cardiff City (relegated)

Predicted points: 43. Photo: George Wood

Predicted points: 44.

2. 23rd: Hull City (relegated)

Predicted points: 44. Photo: George Wood

Predicted points: 47.

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 47. Photo: Dan Mullan

Predicted points: 49.

4. 21st: Luton Town

Predicted points: 49. Photo: Matt McNulty

Predicted points: 50.

5. 20th: Queens Park Rangers

Predicted points: 50. Photo: Dan Mullan

Predicted points: 50.

6. 19th: Stoke City

Predicted points: 50. Photo: Nathan Stirk

