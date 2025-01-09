Just three points separate the division’s top four after 26 games of the season, Daniel Farke’s Whites leading the way but just one point ahead of both second-placed Burnley and third-placed Sheffield United. Sunderland are just two points further back in fourth place, the Black Cats sitting just three points behind Leeds at the division’s summit. But the team at Football Web Pages are forecasting massive changes at the top and a very different Leeds conclusion to how the table currently presents itself. Here, via their supercomputer, is their new predicted final table and points in reverse order.