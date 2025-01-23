At the moment we have two fit strikers: Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph. It would be outstanding to have Patrick Bamford available in full rhythm. He will be out for two weeks more. We will assess the centre-back and striker position. The rule is quite clear: the quality has to be right, we won’t add just a number. It has to be proper quality then the character has to fit to the group, attitude on top level and the third thing is the player is affordable. Three things need to come together to make a signing. If there’s a solution we’ll do this. I can rule out there is a player on the 31st January, or his club has agreed a transfer fee or loan fee with four clubs, and he chooses who pays the highest salary, I don’t believe in this. I want proper quality and determination and fully committed to what we want to achieve here at Leeds United.