Daniel Farke press conference live: Leeds United boss on Pascal Struijk injury scan latest and subsequent transfer strategy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Whites' boss faces questions this afternoon but none more pressing than the status of defender Pascal Struijk, whose hamstring injury has been re-scanned this week.
Struijk sat out the last two Leeds matches after featuring prominently during the first 25 games of the Championship season. Leeds' medical department needed to ascertain whether a tendon in Struijk's leg had also been damaged but were unable to determine this due to fluid and swelling in the area at the time of his initial assessment.
The vice-captain is an important player for Leeds and is anticipated to spend three weeks out of action whilst the hamstring recovers. However, if the tendon is in play, it could be up to three months before the Dutch defender is back on the pitch.
Due to the disparity in those timelines, Farke admitted last week it was possible Leeds would enter the transfer market for a central defender, if the worst-case scenario presented itself following the re-scan.
Farke's press conference, in which he is expected to detail Struijk's condition, takes place at 4pm this afternoon. Stay tuned for all text updates here.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Farke on profile of No. 10 signing
Yes it would be good to add different attributes but overall the January market is not that easy. Not like you can be unbelievably picky but we will be picky with the three boxes that have to be ticked. If we can tick all three it would be good to have something a bit dissimilar to what Brenden offers, yes.
Farke on Burnley's defensive record
Credit to Burnley, it’s outstanding what they’ve done to have conceded such a small amount of goals at this stage of the season. We’re still ambitious to be even better. We’re attacking minded, scored a lot of goals. Even more important than best defence is perhaps best goal difference. I know it’s difficult to create chances and score goals against Burnley. Our offensive players have to fire on all cylinders. It’s definitely something I’m looking at. Solid defensive behaviour will always be the basement in football for success. We are on a good path, second best defence. Best would be even better.
Farke on transfer conditions
At the moment we have two fit strikers: Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph. It would be outstanding to have Patrick Bamford available in full rhythm. He will be out for two weeks more. We will assess the centre-back and striker position. The rule is quite clear: the quality has to be right, we won’t add just a number. It has to be proper quality then the character has to fit to the group, attitude on top level and the third thing is the player is affordable. Three things need to come together to make a signing. If there’s a solution we’ll do this. I can rule out there is a player on the 31st January, or his club has agreed a transfer fee or loan fee with four clubs, and he chooses who pays the highest salary, I don’t believe in this. I want proper quality and determination and fully committed to what we want to achieve here at Leeds United.
Farke on transfers [continued]
Overall we’re sitting with a really good point average, top of the league so it’s also difficult to improve this group. It’s fair to say when we analyse our squad, our long-term injuries like Ampadu, Gruev, Firpo are back right now and have had good minutes under their belt so the necessity is clear, we can focus on a few positions. If there is a creative offensive player out there like a No. 10 it could be beneficial for our group. Brenden is excellent in this position but we don’t have a similar player like him in our group. We have players who can play this role, Joel Piroe as a loose striker or wingers in this role, they interpret it differently. If there is a solution for a creative midfield player, it makes sense to stay awake.
Farke on transfers and Pascal
Good news that the tendon is not involved. I’m pretty pleased but not relieved yet because I have a little bit in my head last season when the diagnosis was good and he didn’t make it. Doesn’t mean that we’ll fall asleep until the end of the transfer window. There are still a few positions where we can have a deeper look at to improve the squad which we will do in the upcoming days. This diagnosis we’re a bit calmer, not with the need that we have to do something. If there’s someone out there to improve us, pretty calm and relaxed but we’ll have a look.
Farke on title race
Normally it’s a league where it’s pretty competitive and tight together. Leicester and Ipswich at this stage was extraordinary but it was a tight race. Southampton had a great run. This can always happen. Many teams involved in a fight for the best positions. You never know what will happen in the upcoming weeks and months, what’s important is you focus on yourself. We’ve already made a big gap to position seven or five and six. We don’t watch the table everyday. We want to keep going, adding the next important points, focused on the here and now. If you turn into the crunch time period, last six games, you look at what happens on other pitches. We just concentrate on what we do and what we can influence in a very difficult away game.
Farke on Burnley
Spotlight game for the outside world, press and TV. Team sitting top of the league against one of the top sides, and rightly so. If I’m honest, it’s one of 46 games and a chance to add 1 or 3 points. Burnley one of the top sides in this division, played in the Premier League last season, one of the big favourites for promotion, individual quality, very experienced manager, knows what it takes to promote to the Premier League, good defence.
Farke on Elland Road turf
It’s always a bit tricky but I trust our [ground staff], they can work some magic. A proper pitch and good tidy surface is beneficial for us. Quite often we’re dominant having to cut open a deep-sitting opponent. Didn’t have a chance at a better surface due to the circumstances. Hope it’s better in our next home game.
Farke on workload
We shared the load a bit in the second half. Overall the lads are fit, every player wants to play football than just being there on the training pitch. We have to be a bit careful especially players coming from long-term injuries but as it stands we have really good fitness level. Patrick Bamford will be out a couple more weeks. All available except them two [Struijk and Bamford] and young Sam Chambers who is not involved.
Farke on team news and Struijk
Everyone came through our game yesterday without any problems. I hope all the players be available next Monday. I expect the same group as the last game. [Pascal’s] re-scan was very good, the tendon is not involved with this injury. He’s doing individual stuff outside. Perhaps next week back in team training, so it looks good.
Not long now
Just under 10 minutes until Daniel Farke joins us in the media suite. Stay tuned for text updates as they happen.
Elland Road under the lights
12 wins from the last 13 on home turf. It’s a fortress of late.
A man in form
Leeds United 2-0 Norwich City: The Verdict
Whilst we wait on Farke, how about a read of Graham Smyth’s Verdict?
Recap last night's ratings
See who scored what in the 2-0 win...
Fingers crossed on Pascal
Three weeks or three months, that is the question.
Having lost the influential Dutchman for the entire second half of last season, Leeds could really do without a repeat. Three weeks out is bad enough given the partnership he has developed with Joe Rodon and the fact it takes Ethan Ampadu out of midfield.
We’ll have to wait and see at 4 o’clock.
Welcome to Thorp Arch
Good afternoon, we're back at the training ground to hear from Daniel Farke.
We spoke to the manager last night following the 2-0 win over Norwich City but today we're hoping for an update on Pascal Struijk, as well as any news on potential knocks and injuries picked up during yesterday's action.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.