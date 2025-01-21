Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto has penned a heartfelt thank you note to his team-mates, the club's staff and the fanbase as he celebrates a landmark he 'never dreamt' he would reach.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gnonto's appearance off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday brought up his 100th appearance for Leeds since his September 2022 arrival from Swiss side FC Zurich. The Italian international, still only 21 years of age, had to bide his time to make a first team breakthrough but once he got into the starting line-up in November 2022 he went on to start 14 times in the Premier League.

Though an ill-advised transfer request led to a spell training away from Daniel Farke's senior side at the start of the 2023/24, an apology earned a second chance under the German and Gnonto played 36 times in the Championship, scoring eight goals. Gnonto has started 20 of this season's 27 league outings and come off the bench six times, adding four goals and five assists to the promotion bid. Competition in the wide areas is fierce though, with Manor Solomon, Daniel James and Largie Ramazani combining for a further 14 goals and nine assists, so Gnonto has found himself on the bench in five of the last league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke has backed the winger to get back to his best goalscoring and creative form and believes Gnonto has improved this season.

"Congratulations to Willy - that he has my trust and backing is clear," said the manager. "I don't think there's any winger or offensive player who has started more games this season. In the last games this is more or less due to the Championship, perhaps you have a little dip in form or a period where you have to be rested a little more. Overall I'm happy with his development as a person and a player, he takes more and more responsibility, more and more professional. He gets more mobile on the pitch, gets more involved, not static, much more involved and lively and adventurous, less predictable compared to last season. I like how he develops, the only thing lacking a little bit at the moment is end product. At the start of the season he was pretty much on it, in the last few weeks he was a little unlucky. His workload is really good, he's always in a good mood in training, a top team-mate. I'm backing him that he'll find his goalscoring boots again."

Gnonto, meanwhile, admits the move to Leeds United was a 'dream' for both him and his family. He took to social media on Tuesday to mark his 100th appearance with a note of gratitude to fans and everyone at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I never dreamt I would play 100 games for this incredible club," he said. "Coming here felt like a dream for my family and I and having the chance to represent everyone affiliated to this club is always an honour and a big responsibility. Thank you to all my team-mates, the fans and everyone at Leeds United for all the support and love I've received since the first day I arrived here.

During the season it's difficult to get time to look back and reflect as we focus on the games ahead but it's amazing to see the memories so far and I look forward to making many more together."