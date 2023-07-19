Rangers manager Michael Beale has opened up on the future of reported Leeds United transfer target Glen Kamara.

The Finland international is said to be a target for new Whites manager Daniel Farke as he looks to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited in the aftermath of the club’s relegation from the Premier League. A number of players have already departed Elland Road after Rodrigo completed a move to Qatari side Al-Rayyan, Robin Koch joined Eintracht Frankfurt and forward Tyler Roberts agreed to join new Championship rivals Birmingham City.

Alex Rae believes Rangers have decisions to make over John Ludstram (left), Glen Kamara and Borna Barisic (not pictured). (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson have all secured season-long loan moves but now all focus has turned towards Farke’s attempts to add to his squad in a bid to bounce back into the top flight at the first attempt. The former Norwich City boss made his first moves in the transfer market when he completed a £7million deal for Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu and there have been widespread reports his next target is Rangers midfielder Kamara.

The Finland international was missing from the Rangers squad that fell to a 2-1 loss against Newcastle United in a testimonial match for long-serving goalkeeper Allan McGregor on Tuesday night and is currently on an ‘extended break’ after returning from international duty during the summer. Rangers manager Beale admitted he had received ‘a few enquiries’ for the midfielder as he assessed two possible departures from his squad.

Speaking after Tuesday night’s defeat against the Magpies, he said: “There have been quite a few enquiries for Glen. We gave him an extended break due to his international stuff in the summer and unfortunately he has been ill for the last few days.