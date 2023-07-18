USA international midfielder Adams immediately excelled for Leeds upon joining the club from RB Leipzig for £20m last summer but the 24-year-old's end to the season was cut short by a hamstring injury.Adams had surgery on the issue and is still recovering at a time when Leeds are facing up to life in next season's Championship upon relegation from the top tier.

Leeds are keen to retain the services of star man Adams who is now the USA’s captain and a player that has already been linked with interest from Premier League sides. The midfielder recently appeared on an American podcast where the Whites star opened up on the development of his own game which included a reference to Premier League champions City in a bid to continually refine what he does best.

"A lot of people want to be the flashy player and they want to do this," said Adams on the Lade Out Podcast presented by Wawa. "The flashy players are the flashy players for a reason. They are good at things that not everyone is good at.

THE 'DIRTY' WORK: Leeds United's Tyler Adams battles it out with Mohamed Elyounoussi during February's 1-0 win against Southampton at Elland Road. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"That's a special special talent and that's like a small percentage of players in the world whereas if you are really good defensively then be the best defensively that you can be and then you will have a role in some way in some team.

"Some coach will see you and be like ‘I need that player for his qualities’, they will realise, it's just a matter of time to realise. I'm not going to Man City tomorrow, that's not my game, that's not how I play.

"I am honest with myself and I know that. But who knows, I am not going to say teams right now. Don't try and change your game to something that you are not. I'll do the dirty work for you, I'll give the guys the ball in the position that they want that they are good at. I am not going to try and start dribbling people."

Asked for an update on his recovery from injury, Adams admitted: "It is what it is. You've just got to learn how to deal with it. I'm going to be injured more times in my career I am sure and it's just a bump in the road.