Leeds United are already stepping up their pre-season preparations as the new season comes into focus.

The Whites face AS Monaco in an exciting friendly clash this weekend, and it should be an occasion to celebrate following is week’s news that a takeover had been completed by 49ers Enterprises. A new era has begun on and off the pitch at Elland Road, with Daniel Farke also embarking upon his first season in charge of the club.

The German will now be working to put his own stamp on his squad, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all te latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Forshaw hijack

Leeds may have a problem when it comes to tying up one of their key players to a new contract.

The Whites are said to be in talks with Adam Forshaw over a new deal, with the midfielder having already rejected offers from other Championship clubs to stay at Elland Road. But according to the Daily Mail, Forshaw has now received a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Akhdoud, causing him to take time to consider his options.

Forshaw missed a large chunk of last season throuh injury, and he is said to be eager to get regular football next season.

Darlow ‘talks’

Leeds are said to have identified a possible replacement for Illan Meslier, who could be on his way out this summer.

According to the I, Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has emerged as a target, and Leeds have reportedly entered talks over a deal. Though, there is also said to be interest from Premier League club AFC Bournemouth this summer.