New Leeds United man Ethan Ampadu reveals Daniel Farke and Tyler Adams transfer persuasion
The Whites’ first senior transfer of the summer was confirmed on Wednesday morning as Wales international Ethan Ampadu joined on a four-year deal.
Having spent four consecutive seasons away from Stamford Bridge on loan, the 22-year-old moves permanently to Elland Road and is ‘raring to go’ ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.
Speaking to LUTV following the completion of his move, Ampadu said: “I am very excited this has happened and for the project ahead.
“I think as a club, the history doesn’t have to be sold. Everyone knows how big of a club Leeds United is. Obviously we are now in the position we are, but we all want more.
“When I spoke with the boss [Daniel Farke], as soon as I got off the phone call I knew what I wanted, he really impressed me.
“He told me what he liked about me and where he thinks I can improve as a player. That all helped me choose Leeds United.”
Ampadu also spoke of his pre-existing relationship with USMNT skipper and Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams, with whom he spent a year at RB Leipzig during 2019/20.
“Tyler and I got on well [at Leipzig],” the 22-year-old added.
“When the interest was there, I gave him a message and we spoke a little bit. He couldn’t speak highly enough about the club. He’s a good friend and we have always stayed in touch.
“I have also seen a lot of the positive messages that I have received, so thank you to everyone.”
Ampadu’s first outing in a Leeds shirt could come this weekend in the Whites’ pre-season friendly against AS Monaco at the LNER Stadium.