The Whites’ first senior transfer of the summer was confirmed on Wednesday morning as Wales international Ethan Ampadu joined on a four-year deal.

Having spent four consecutive seasons away from Stamford Bridge on loan, the 22-year-old moves permanently to Elland Road and is ‘raring to go’ ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Speaking to LUTV following the completion of his move, Ampadu said: “I am very excited this has happened and for the project ahead.

Ethan Ampadu performs the Leeds salute after signing a four-year deal at Elland Road (Pic: Leeds United)

“I think as a club, the history doesn’t have to be sold. Everyone knows how big of a club Leeds United is. Obviously we are now in the position we are, but we all want more.

“When I spoke with the boss [Daniel Farke], as soon as I got off the phone call I knew what I wanted, he really impressed me.

“He told me what he liked about me and where he thinks I can improve as a player. That all helped me choose Leeds United.”

Ampadu also spoke of his pre-existing relationship with USMNT skipper and Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams, with whom he spent a year at RB Leipzig during 2019/20.

“Tyler and I got on well [at Leipzig],” the 22-year-old added.

“When the interest was there, I gave him a message and we spoke a little bit. He couldn’t speak highly enough about the club. He’s a good friend and we have always stayed in touch.

“I have also seen a lot of the positive messages that I have received, so thank you to everyone.”

