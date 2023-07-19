Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Contract detail as Leeds United unveil £7m first transfer of 49ers Enterprises and Daniel Farke era

Leeds United have completed the signing of Wales international Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £7 million, plus performance-related add-ons.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:03 BST

The Whites have made their first addition to Daniel Farke’s squad this summer with the arrival of 22-year-old Ampadu on a deal until 2027.

Leeds’ 2023/24 campaign begins in just under three weeks’ time at home to Cardiff City, when Ampadu will be expected to make his competitive debut.

The 44-cap international could be given his bow in a Leeds shirt during this weekend’s friendly fixture at York City’s LNER Stadium, versus Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

Ethan Ampadu has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road (Pic: Leeds United)Ethan Ampadu has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road (Pic: Leeds United)
Ethan Ampadu has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road (Pic: Leeds United)

Ampadu is the first of several anticipated arrivals following the confirmation of Leeds’ long-awaited takeover by 49ers Enterprises, which was green lit by the EFL on Monday evening, much to the delight of Whites supporters.

His move to Elland Road is the second permanent transfer of his career after swapping local club Exeter City for Chelsea whilst still a teenager. Since that switch, Ampadu has spent time on loan at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia, with whom he has racked up close to 100 appearances across Europe’s top five leagues.

Ampadu has been described as a versatile player, capable of operating in central defence or midfield and it remains to be seen where Farke seeks to utilise him, however the player’s preference is understood to be at the base of midfield.

