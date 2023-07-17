Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United reportedly set to appoint ex-Tottenham man as part of new transfers team

Leeds United are set to appoint former Tottenham Hotspur performance director Gretar Steinsson to a high-ranking recruitment role at Elland Road, according to reports.

Joe Donnohue
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read

The former Bolton Wanderers full-back and Icelandic international is expected to be announced as a member of the club’s new-look recruitment department following Victor Orta’s exit earlier this year.

Steinsson’s arrival will see him work alongside short-term transfers chief Nick Hammond, according to The Athletic, who was appointed earlier this summer to oversee the club’s activity in the summer window.

Steinsson has previously held recruitment positions at Fleetwood Town and Everton, before accepting the performance director role at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.

Having left his post in north London, the 41-year-old is set to be an imminent arrival in West Yorkshire, as Leeds continue their work in the transfer market.

The Whites are on the verge of signing Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu for a fee reportedly in the region of £7 million, while Rangers’ Finnish international Glen Kamara is also on the club’s radar, with a potential £4 million fee mooted.

Incoming owners at Elland Road 49ers Enterprises are understood to be keen on a recruitment department with a lower profile than predecessor Orta, with a football operations lead, as well as scouting and recruitment department heads, as opposed to an omnipotent director of football.

The specifics surrounding Steinsson’s exact title are expected to be confirmed in due course.

