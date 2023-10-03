QPR make Leeds United claim as Daniel Farke gives ‘setback’ admission

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road as Leeds United prepare to take on Queens Park Rangers.

Leeds United are now putting the final touches on their preparations for Wednesday night’s clash with Queens Park Rangers. The Whites welcome the struggling Hoops to Elland Road while in search of a response of their own, needing to get back to winning ways after losing away from home to fellow relegated side Southampton over the weekend.

Daniel Farke’s men are now sitting outside the top six, and a win may well be enough to get them back on the right side of the dotted line. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Ainsworth speaks

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has been speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Leeds.

“I want two wins out of Leeds and Blackburn,” Ainsworth told Queens Park Rangers’ official site. “Leeds are a Premier League outfit and it is no shock they’re near the top. But we should have got something at Southampton when we went there, so Saturday’s result should give us confidence.

“We must pick up the pieces from Saturday, lick our wounds and get back on the horse and ride as fast as we can forward again. We need to be more threatening going forward and get that solidity at the back again.”

Farke on injuries

Leeds picked up minor knocks in their defeat at Southampton but Farke has no fresh availability concerns for QPR at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

“Willy and Djed everything is on track, recovering nicely but won’t rejoin before the international break,” said Farke in his pre-match press conference. Firpo will also just be back in team training on the other side of the international break. Stuart Dallas has joined us in team training already, but in the last days he had to return to individual training so he’ll be back again in the next few days.

“There was a little setback in training and for that he had to return to individual rehab but in one or two days he will return to team training. It’s good that he’s that close, it’s always good when he’s back on the training pitch. It’ll last a few weeks before he’s a topic for selection. A few little knocks [from Southampton] but no new injuries. All of them are available.”

Ampadu on Gray

Leeds midfielder Ethan Ampadu has offered his thoughts on fellow midfielder Archie Gray with the pair having struck up a budding partnership at the beginning of the 2023/24 season. Speaking to SkyBet, as quoted by The 72, Ampadu discussed his partnership with 17-year-old Gray who has adapted to the senior game with aplomb.