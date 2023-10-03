Ex-Leeds United manager Garry Monk has been linked with Andrea Pirlo’s job at Sampdoria, where Andrea Radrizzani is among the consortium listed as majority shareholder, after the club slumped to 19th in Italy’s second tier over the weekend.

Garry Monk has been named as a potential successor to Andrea Pirlo at Sampdoria, if Andrea Radrizzani decides to part ways with the former Juventus coach (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Radrizzani took over at the Genoa-based club during the summer, relinquishing his controlling stake in Leeds to embark on a new football directorship mission with Sampdoria.

However, the historic Italian club have not responded well to last season’s relegation, winning just once in Serie B since the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign.

The team are on a seven-game winless streak in all competitions and fell to second-bottom at the weekend following defeat by US Catanzaro.

Radrizzani-appointed manager Pirlo is under increasing pressure, according to local newspaper Il Secolo XIX, and could be replaced if results do not improve. The renowned former Italy international has won just one game from nine outings since his summer arrival.

While no other names have emerged, former Leeds boss Monk has been listed by the Italian outlet as a possible successor to the 2006 World Cup winner and decorated former midfielder. Il Secolo claim there are other potential appointees, but their identities remain unknown.

Pirlo’s stint as Juventus manager was coloured by disappointment as the Turin club’s run of nine consecutive league titles came to an end, with the team only securing a fourth-place finish and UEFA Champions League football on the final day of the season.

Prior to his appointment at Luigi Ferraris Stadium, Pirlo’s last job was in charge of Turkish outfit Fatih Karagümrük.