Leeds United's next opponents handed double boost despite absence of key defender at Elland Road

Queens Park Rangers visit Elland Road this week as they prepare to take on Daniel Farke’s Leeds United with a bolstered midfield and defence.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:26 BST
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Ipswich Town at Loftus Road on August 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Gareth Ainsworth confirmed on Tuesday morning that defender Jimmy Dunne and midfielder Jack Colback are back in contention for the trip north in midweek.

However, full-back Morgan Fox is not expected to play a part in Wednesday night’s fixture, according to the R’s boss.

“Morgan jarred his knee and limped off in a bad way. We have got some good options if he is unavailable.

"The last few days have been tough but now it is all about picking the boys up.

“We must lick our wounds from Saturday,” Ainsworth said following defeat by Coventry City at the weekend.

QPR have won twice on the road this season, conceding just once in their last three matches away from home. Loftus Road is where the team have struggled to pick up points, though, with one point from four matches in West London.

Ainsworth’s side will be buoyed by the return of Dunne and Colback to the travelling squad: “Jimmy is in the squad which is a big bonus. He is a big character so having him around will add to the group.

“Having Jack back too is a boost. He has proved already that he has a lot to contribute.”

The Newcastle-born midfielder has two goals and one assist in four league outings so far this season and has served the final game of a three-match suspension after a straight red card against Sunderland last month.

Twenty-five-year-old central defender Dunne, meanwhile, had been out with a shoulder injury and is yet to feature in 2023/24.

