Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu has offered his thoughts on fellow midfielder Archie Gray with the pair having struck up a budding partnership at the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu. Salford City v Leeds United. Carabao Cup. The Peninsula Stadium. 29 August 2023. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Bruce Rollinson

Ampadu and Gray have started all but two of Leeds’ nine Championship fixtures at the heart of midfield this season. In total, the young duo have been named in Daniel Farke’s line-up on ten occasions. This is despite Gray only making his professional debut in the season opener against Cardiff City, and Ampadu signing for the club back in July.

Both have impressed with their comfort in possession, positional discipline and tenacity in retrieving the ball – aspects which resonate well with the Elland Road crowd.

Speaking to SkyBet, as quoted by The 72, Ampadu discussed his partnership with 17-year-old Gray who has adapted to the senior game with aplomb.

"I’ve been very impressed,” the Welsh international said. “Me and him get on quite well. He’s young, but he doesn’t play like a young man, he’s experienced. I don’t want to speak too much of him because he’ll probably get too excited about it!”

Gray’s midfield partner is well-placed to comment on the experience of being thrown into senior football at such a young age. Ampadu made his professional debut for local side Exeter City at the age of 15, before going on to make his Chelsea bow at just 17 years and six days old. Shortly thereafter, Ampadu made his senior international debut for Wales, several months before his 18th birthday.

While Gray is some way off international recognition, Ampadu believes the teen has potential that can be honed at such a ‘great club’.

“His performances have shown everyone what he can do but he also knows that he’s still at the start of his career and he’s still got a long way to go.