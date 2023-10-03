Leeds United picked up minor knocks in their defeat at Southampton but Daniel Farke has no fresh availability concerns for QPR at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

The Whites were beaten 3-1 at St Mary’s after a poor defensive showing in key moments during the first half. Farke was pleased with how his side responded in the second half, pulling a goal back and creating chances to further reduce the deficit. According to the German the game resulted in some knocks but nothing that will keep any of his available players out in midweek.

Junior Firpo, Djed Spence, Willy Gnonto and Stuart Dallas are Farke’s current absentees. Firpo injured his knee in the summer and although he subsequently recovered, a hip problem is what is presently keeping him out. The left-back is yet to feature for Farke in friendly or competitive action but is expected to be back in team training later this month.

Spence also suffered a knee injury from a collision in training last month and a club statement on September 18 suggested an eight-week recovery time, while Gnonto needed surgery on his ankle ligament and Dallas is coming back from an April 2022 fractured femur and subsequent surgeries. The Ulsterman encountered a slight set-back with his recovery in the last week but his overall progress has not been derailed.

"Willy and Djed everything is on track, recovering nicely but won't rejoin before the international break,” said Farke.

"Firpo will also just be back in team training on the other side of the international break. Stuart Dallas has joined us in team training already, but in the last days he had to return to individual training so he'll be back again in the next few days. There was a little set-back in training and for that he had to return to individual rehab but in one or two days he will return to team training. It’s good that he’s that close, it’s always good when he’s back on the training pitch. It'll last a few weeks before he's a topic for selection.