Andrea Radrizzani is said to be considering a surprise appointment at his new club, and it is a familiar face for Leeds United fans.

Former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani could be set to make a surprise appointment at his new club Sampdoria. Radrizzani moved on from Leeds after a spell in charge earlier this year, selling his remaining shares to 49ers Enterprises. Though keen to remain in football, he had already set up his next move, agreeing to purchase a majority in Serie B club Sampdoria.

Since then, the former Leeds chief has faced a number of issues. Radrizzani has also seen his team struggle on the pitch, with Sampdoria as low as 19th - that’s out of 20 - in Italy’s second tier. Head coach Andrea Pirlo has managed just one win in eight games, losing five, and he is under serious pressure just months into his time at the club.

According to SampNews24 via SportWitness, Radrizzani will make the final decision over whether Pirlo should be sacked at this early stage, and it’s claimed the Italian may already have a familiar face lined up as a replacement for the Juventus and AC Milan legend.

According to the report, former Leeds boss Garry Monk is in the frame to replace Pirlo, if indeed he is sacked. Monk was with Leeds between 2016 and 2017 before walking away from the club by resigning ahead of his contract being automatically renewed. He joined Middlesbrough shortly after and went on to have spells with Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.