Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Andrea Radrizzani to make shock decision at new club - and it’s related to Leeds United

Andrea Radrizzani is said to be considering a surprise appointment at his new club, and it is a familiar face for Leeds United fans.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani could be set to make a surprise appointment at his new club Sampdoria. Radrizzani moved on from Leeds after a spell in charge earlier this year, selling his remaining shares to 49ers Enterprises. Though keen to remain in football, he had already set up his next move, agreeing to purchase a majority in Serie B club Sampdoria.

Since then, the former Leeds chief has faced a number of issues. Radrizzani has also seen his team struggle on the pitch, with Sampdoria as low as 19th - that’s out of 20 - in Italy’s second tier. Head coach Andrea Pirlo has managed just one win in eight games, losing five, and he is under serious pressure just months into his time at the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to SampNews24 via SportWitness, Radrizzani will make the final decision over whether Pirlo should be sacked at this early stage, and it’s claimed the Italian may already have a familiar face lined up as a replacement for the Juventus and AC Milan legend.

Most Popular

According to the report, former Leeds boss Garry Monk is in the frame to replace Pirlo, if indeed he is sacked. Monk was with Leeds between 2016 and 2017 before walking away from the club by resigning ahead of his contract being automatically renewed. He joined Middlesbrough shortly after and went on to have spells with Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.

But not only does Monk have no experience of football outside of England and Wales, but he has been out of work since 2020 when he was sacked by Sheffield Wednesday in the November, leaving them second from last in the Championship.

Related topics:Andrea RadrizzaniElland Road