Leeds United have been linked with this playmaker ahead of the January window.

The link between Leeds United and Ryan Kent has become one of the most-discussed transfer stories in the Championship this week. Fans and professionals alike are having their say on whether bringing the former Liverpool and Rangers ace to Elland Road would be a positive move from the club or not.

Kent is currently without a club and available to sign as a free agent. After leaving Rangers last summer following the expiration of his contract, Kent signed for Turkish side Fenerbahçe. His time in the Süper Lig did not go as planned though, as he struggled to establish himself with his new team.

Earlier this month, both the player and club mutually agreed to terminate his contract, freeing him up to sign for someone new once again. Kent has also been linked with Saudi Arabia and a potential reunion with former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, but it’s his links to the Championship that are taking up most of the headlines.

Former Leeds star Carlton Palmer recently warned his old side that they ‘need to be careful’ when considering signing free agents but suggested that this could be a ‘good move’ for Daniel Farke and co. Similarly, Sky Sports and talkSPORT presenter Dan Bardell has weighed in on the situation and believes that signing Kent could be a smart bit of business for Leeds, providing his wages are right.

“It feels like a Leeds-type signing, Ryan Kent. They lost quite a few attacking players over the summer window and they’re lacking some creativity in those areas,” Bardell told MOT Leeds News. “We have seen how good Georginio Rutter has been at Brighton this season, he’s definitely been a miss. Could Kent be someone who could offset that a little bit?

“He’s good enough to play at the top end of the Championship you would think. It’s going to be a long season and one where I don’t think Leeds have the bodies that they did last season. If the wages are right then I think Kent would be a good pick-up for Leeds.“

Leyton Orient have also emerged as potential suitors for Kent but the main focus appears to be on whether he will be firm target for Leeds or not. Former Whites star Palmer told Football League World: “Apparently, Leeds United are a club looking at Kent. I've always said you've got to be careful with free transfers and players who are out of contract, they're out of contract for a reason. But I think with Kent, this may well be a good move for Leeds — certainly an ambitious move for Leyton Orient.”

Despite Kent’s being linked to Leeds, a move for the former Rangers man is unlikely. Farke is not normally open to free agent signings with the recent arrival of Josuha Guilavogui viewed as a necessity after serious injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev. The Whites are well stocked in the wing department with the likes of Willy Gnonto, Manor Solomon and Dan James just some of the names who would be ahead of Kent in the pecking order.