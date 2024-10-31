Leeds United fans disagree on key selection issue as transfer claim made

Leeds United fans have been debating who the right man is to start as Daniel Farke’s No.9.

Leeds United fans have been discussing who the best option is to lead Daniel Farke’s attack this season. So far, the Whites have scored 19 Championship goals, the third-highest in the division behind Norwich City and table-toppers Sunderland. Joël Piroe leads the pack with the most individual goals scored, having scored three from off the bench, including his goal against Cardiff City after coming on in the 84th minute, and another in the 2-2 draw against Sunderland.

Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt and Mateo Joseph are also naturally being discussed as Leeds eye another shot at securing promotion back up to the Premier League.

We asked followers of the Leeds United - YEP Facebook page to have their say on which centre-forward should be given the permanent nod as Farke’s first choice No.9. A lot of different opinions were shared, so we’re going to dive into some of them below.

“It’s time to give Bamford a start! It was like this last year. Once he got a start he started scoring and providing and we went on an amazing run (which everyone seems to have forgotten about),” one user commented.

Bamford hasn’t started a single Championship match so far this season. The 31-year-old has played just 47 minutes of league football as the majority of his appearances have been extremely brief. Last season, it took Bamford some time to shift through the gears but as the new year turned, he hit a solid run of form and scored seven goals in 10 games.

“Bamford is our best No.9 by a country mile. Joseph is a No.10,” another fan wrote.

However, not all fans are signing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to Bamford and one even believes a new signing should be prioritised in January in order to really strengthen the threat in front of goal. Piroe has earned a lot of praise from supporters but others see quality in others, with one fan suggesting the front-man is rotated and everyone is ‘given a game each’.

“Piroe is possibly our best finisher, Joseph like Bamford waste far too many chances,” another comment read. “The big difference this season, we have goals coming from every part of the team, which is harder to mark for the opposition. I would rather have four or five players on 10 goals each, than one scoring 25 or 30, because we become reliant on them.”

You can read some other replies below and join in with the conversation over on our Facebook page. Who do you believe is the right man to lead the attack?

“Joël’s been heavily marked now. So Saturday, I would start Mateo to give him a break. But then again, I trust our manager.”

“Joseph will be a very good player but doesn't have the skills to lead the line. Only two weeks ago some said he was the best striker in the league which he's not. The sitter he missed late on in the Watford game confirmed he's not a natural goal scorer.”

“Are we really having this debate? Piroe scored more than 50 in his last three seasons. There isn’t a better goal scorer in the league.”