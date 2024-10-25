Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have snapped up the player on a free transfer this week

Recent Leeds United signing Josuha Guilavogui was one of their first choice free agent options, according to YEP reporter Graham Smyth. The Whites looked at a few potential targets including former West Ham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest man Cheikhou Kouyate.

Daniel Farke needed to bring in someone new to provide cover for the injured Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev. They swooped to sign Guilavogui earlier this week.

Smyth has revealed how Leeds’ latest transfer came around and said on the Inside Elland Road Podcast: “It would be really interesting to know all the ins and outs of the situation and who else visited Thorp Arch. I don’t believe there was a succession of trialists. I don’t believe that there were the medical goings on that were being reported here, there and everywhere and I certainly don’t think that was this conveyer belt of free agents coming in a couple of days at a time for a trial.

“I imagine that they have been looking at him (Guilavogui) since the start, they definitely looked at (Cheikhou) Kouyate. (Francis) Couqelin was another name that was mentioned but he was never invited to Thorp Arch. Even right back at the start of October when this started to become a possibility, if someone had said at that point that they could get him (Guilavogui) I think Leeds would have been very keen, I don’t think this is a second or third choice. You kind of get the feeling that he was a very serious option and they do feel like they have done well to get him.”

Guilavogui, who is 34-years-old, will give Leeds more competition and depth in the middle of the park. He will also inject experience into their ranks.

‘I had some offers’...

After making the switch to Elland Road, he said: “I have never played in England and I think as a football player this is a really amazing experience and for playing for Leeds, a historic club, this is a wonderful opportunity for me. I am looking forward to training with the team, to help the team on the pitch, outside the pitch as well and hopefully that we set our goals.

“I had some offers, but nothing that I would say, okay, let’s do it. And when my agent called me and said that Daniel has interest to sign me and watched over me, I said, yeah, let’s go straight, straight to Leeds. Sometimes in life you have some opportunities and you don’t want to miss it. I am really happy to be here.”

Guilavogui rose up through the academy ranks at AS Saint-Étienne and broke into their first-team as a youngster. Diego Simeone lured him to Atletico Madrid in 2013 and he spent three years on the books of the La Liga giants. He was loaned out a couple of times during his days in Spain though and ended up finding a permanent home for himself at Wolfsburg. The France-born man went on to play 181 games for the Bundesliga outfit altogether, chipping in with eight goals.

Guilavogui was snapped up by Mainz 05 last year and played for them last term in the German top flight. He became available this past summer though and has since been weighing up his options before putting pen-to-paper with Leeds.

Explaining their process, Leeds boss Daniel Farke said ahead of their clash with Bristol City: “It was pretty complicated situation. Actually it was not our plan to sign a player in October. When there is something happen like this, two main players are out for several months, within a few days, you have to be a bit creative. We have our scouts who are prepared for such a scenario, doing a really good job. But you also have to use your network or of experienced key people. The first thing was to speak about profile of the player we wanted to bring in, it was obvious the type of player we needed.

“We spoke about which type of character and what he would need to accept in his role, once our club captain comes back. It could also be he’s not in the spotlight anymore. We didn’t want a player who was greedy to play every minute, to understand his role as a mentor. He should still be greedy to show every day that he wants to play, not like an assistant coach, but out of this we had a few candidates. Then it was to check their physical conditions, speak to them, someone who is affordable and not just here because of the money. And to speak to him about his role. To do lots of research with his former teammates and managers. In one or two conversations, everyone is really nice. For that, we checked a few candidates and options and right now we had the decision of Josh and he wanted to come as well. That was the process.”