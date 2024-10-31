Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has welcomed one of his knee injury victims back into training but there are question marks over three attackers for the Plymouth Argyle game.

The Whites are without right-back Jayden Bogle through suspension after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Bristol City last weekend. Happily, for Farke though, left-back Junior Firpo returns from a yellow card suspension of his own to face Plymouth Argyle. Sam Byram, who deputised for Firpo at Ashton Gate, is likely switch flanks or Farke could turn for the first time to summer signing Isaac Schmidt to fill the void at right-back.

Farke’s view of Byram’s performance against Bristol City is a strong hint that he will get the nod again at Elland Road this weekend.

“Sam Byram is a key player,” said the German. “He is so important with his experience and quality, also in the training pitch and dressing room. If I need a player at right-back, left-back, centre-back or even midfield I can pick him. He had everything under control under defence. Junior Firpo in his full rhythm is a bit more flying going forward but if Mateo [Joseph] scores the header Sam would be there with a really good assist. It was a quite solid performance.”

Leeds are also missing club captain Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev through knee injuries - the latter having had surgery. But Max Wober, who also went under the knife for a meniscus repair, has rejoined team training this week.

“Good news with Max Wober, since Tuesday he's back in major parts of team training,” said Farke. “He was out for five and a half weeks, joined us Tuesday, Wednesday and today had individual session. We have to be careful but it's good news. He is not ready to start a game. It's not like after two sessions you're fully ready. In an emergency we can pick him and he can deliver a few minutes but we're not too forced at the minute. He's experienced and I expect him to be back fully available soon. Obviously he's not 100 per cent yet.”

At the top end of the pitch Farke will have late decisions to make over three attackers. “A few question marks,” he revealed. Joffy [Joe Gelhardt] got a hip contusion in training, so late decision with him and two question marks behind Daniel James and Patrick Bamford. Daniel James with some problems with his hamstring again and Patrick with his adductor. They missed training yesterday. They were both involved today in a light session but the final assessment is tomorrow when we have our light session and we'll make a decision. It depends how they come through the session.”

James returned from a hamstring injury and subsequent recurrence of the problem against Sheffield United as a substitute and had another cameo off the bench against Watford but got his first start since August at Bristol City. Bamford, however, is yet to start in the Championship this season and has been limited to late substitute appearances.