Leeds United have been linked with a former Premier League ace who’s now out of contract.

Leeds United are assessing their options on the transfer market as the end of the year rapidly approaches. The January window will soon open for business and the club are looking at potential new recruits who can boost their chances of promotion at the end of the season.

United have recently been linked with former Liverpool and Rangers star Ryan Kent, who is currently a free agent. The 27-year-old winger is without a club after leaving Fenerbahçe last month following the mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

While Leeds are reportedly admirers of Kent, Leyton Orient have also been thrown into the mix and the struggling League One side are being discussed as potential suitor. Carlton Palmer has weighed in on the idea of Kent moving back to England and has discussed the idea of him potentially moving to Elland Road.

“Listen, it's one of those. Sometimes a player goes somewhere and things don't work out. Kent joined Turkish club Fenerbahçe, but the 27-year-old winger — who was on a four-year contract — had his contract ripped up,” the former Leeds star told Football League World.

“He can now train and play for any football club in January. It just didn't work out for him, he struggled for game time there and it was an unhappy spell for him in Turkey, playing just once this season in a Champions League qualifying game.

“Apparently, Leeds United are a club looking at Kent. I've always said you've got to be careful with free transfers and players who are out of contract, they're out of contract for a reason. But I think with Kent, this may well be a good move for Leeds — certainly an ambitious move for Leyton Orient.”

Kent made the move to Rangers from Liverpool in 2019 following a successful loan spell. During his time in Scotland, the winger contributed 33 goals and 56 goals in 218 appearances, however, his time on the pitch since then has been tricky.

Kent signed for Fenerbahçe last summer but struggled to establish himself as a regular player in Turkey. In his first season, the 27-year-old made just 18 appearances across all competitions. Kent appeared on one sole occasion during the 2024/25 season before his contract with the club was terminated.

Amid the previous talks of him leaving Fenerbahçe, links to Al-Ettifaq emerged and a potential reunion with former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

“Apparently there's some interest from Steven Gerrard's Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, he's out of contract so that makes him very appealing and he's still got some time at 27,” Palmer continued.