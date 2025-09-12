Where Leeds United sit in xG table vs Sunderland, Newcastle and Premier League rivals

Leeds United will hope to build on a solid return to the Premier League when they return to action at Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites have claimed four points from their opening three games of the season after claiming a win against Everton on the opening night before bouncing back from a heavy loss at title contenders Arsenal with a hard-earned goalless home draw with Newcastle United.

If there was to be a concern for Whites manager Daniel Farke, it would be that his side have scored just one goal during their opening trio of games and that came from the penalty spot as summer signing Lukas Nmecha netted in the win against Everton.

So should Farke and his players be concerned about their attacking threat? We take a look at how the Whites xG (expected goals) compares to their rivals across the Premier League.