Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley’s Premier League future fortunes have been predicted by one pundit

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have started the season well, picking up four points from three games, which included two clean sheets for Daniel Farke’s defence. Those results have them sitting comfortably in 12th, two points above the relegation places.

And after this confidence-boosting start to their return to Premier League football, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes the Whites have the best chance out of the newly promoted sides, including Sunderland and Burnley, to retain their status in the top-flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don Goodman on “good start for Leeds”

The Leeds-born pundit reflected on Leeds’ encouraging form at Elland Road and how Farke is bedding in the club’s new signings.

“Obviously, it’s too early to know if it’ll be enough for Leeds United, so the answer really is time will tell,” Goodman said. “But four points is a good start for Leeds. The fact that nobody has scored against them at home is impressive, which will give them confidence.

“When you look at the new signings, Daniel Farke has eased them into the team, really. There’s only Lucas Perri, Gabriel Gudmundsson, and Anton Stach who have been heavily involved so far. They’re the only ones who have started all three games, but then I thought Sean Longstaff was excellent against Newcastle United in the last game.

“When Dominic Calvert-Lewin came on, he added to the attacking element, so it’s too early to say, but things are looking good so far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Most people would have Leeds to be the one to survive’

Goodman also says that it is good for the Premier League if sides that come up don’t immediately go back down, as has been the case in the last couple of years.

“I think it’s good for the Premier League as well because the two seasons have been horrific, watching the teams promoted from the Championship just struggle,” Goodman said. “The last six teams have been nowhere near the points total that you would need to stay up.

“I can see it being different this season. I can see at least one, if not more, of the promoted teams surviving. Certainly, of the three, most people would have Leeds to be the one that could survive.”

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United give update on three new Leeds United injuries