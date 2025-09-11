Leeds United boss Daniel Farke provided an update on his squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to Fulham.

Leeds United could welcome a pair of key players back to the squad for Fulham but Daniel Farke has lost a new signing to injury amid question marks over others.

Lucas Perri has picked up a quad problem that will keep him out of the games against Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Perri arrived at Leeds with a slight hamstring injury and missed a pre-season friendly against Villareal before getting up to speed in time for the start of the Premier League season. The Brazilian and his side have kept a pair of clean sheets in their home games against Everton and Newcastle United but shipped five goals at The Emirates against Arsenal.

Leeds' two big injury concerns prior to the international break both involved central midfielders. Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka picked up respective MCL problems, leaving Farke's midfield to largely pick itself. Both have returned to team training. But Farke does have other concerns now too.

"Some mixed news and ongoing topics," said the manager. "Lucas Perri is definitely out for the game, he reported some problems with his quad. We had a scan, there's a strain. He'll miss the next two games and then we'll see and have more clarity.

"Also a little question mark around Lukas Nmecha, missed training yesterday with a hit on his foot. Joel Piroe got a hit, a big bruise on his calf. We have to wait and see how their bodies react and it'll be late decisions."

Perri's absence will bring Karl Darlow into the side, with Illan Meslier resuming the number two role he was given towards the end of last season. Farke admits that Perri's injury was at least one of the factors that kept Meslier at Elland Road at the end of the the transfer window.

"Played a little part but I made it clear I'm quite happy with my goalkeeper squad,"he said. "It's unlucky for Lucas who had two clean sheets. He came injured to us and needed a bit of team training. It's unlucky to be out again for a few weeks. I'm more than happy to have Karl and Illan with us. I trust all my goalkeepers."

The good news comes in the form of Ampadu and Tanaka joining in with training at Thorp Arch earlier this week. Farke's hope is that he could have both in contention to travel to Craven Cottage.

"Some good news with Ethan and Ao, both integrated in major parts of team training," he said. "Ethan slightly more because he was slightly ahead of schedule. It's possible that we travel with both of them for the squad, possible we just take one of them with us to Fulham. It's possible none of them travel, we'll see how they react in the next 48 hours. We'll take a late decision after our last session."

Leeds defender Joe Rodon sat out Wales' international games during the Premier League break while he went through concussion protocols and Sam Byram also got caught with an elbow in training but Farke says both are fine for this weekend.

"Sam Byram at the end of last week got a little elbow to the head, a little cut but he (and Rodon) are both available," added the German.