Daniel Farke provides Ethan Ampadu & Ao Tanaka injury update plus transfer window verdict in Fulham press conference
Daniel Farke is due to hold his latest pre-game press conference this afternoon as Leeds United prepare to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
The Whites took a steadily impressive four points from their opening three league games, two of which were against Champions League-level opposition in Newcastle United and Arsenal. That return was good enough for 12th going into the first international break and Farke will hope for more of the same.
The two-week break was well-timed for Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, both of whom have missed recent matches due to similar knee injuries. Farke pencilled in some time after the international fixtures for their return and will be expected to provide a fresh update on the midfield pair this afternoon.
On fitness, the Whites boss will also give any necessary updates on those returning from international duty, including Ilia Gruev who reportedly played 45 minutes for Bulgaria on Sunday while carrying an issue. There have also been recent suggestions of an injury to goalkeeper Lucas Perri, which will be cleared up.
This afternoon will also be Farke’s first opportunity to speak with the press following a deadline day in which Leeds failed to sign Harry Wilson, therefore failing to bring in the marquee attacker everyone wanted. The Whites boss said after Newcastle it would be ‘difficult’ to survive with no additions and a fresh opinion on that matter would be welcomed among fans.
Managing director Robbie Evans told the YEP their end-of-window feeling was it was a bad ending to a good summer, and Farke regularly praised the recruitment work further back. But it will be interesting to hear his thoughts on the failure to land that extra attacker, now the window is officially shut.
Of course, deadline-day target Wilson will likely be in the squad for Leeds’ weekend hosts Fulham, as will long-term striker option Rodrigo Muniz, adding an extra level of intrigue to the meeting. Farke might get the opportunity to speak on those two specifically, or on Marco Silva’s side as a whole.
This weekend's hosts
Fulham have endured a difficult start to the 2025/26 campaign, with just two points from their opening three fixtures. The Cottagers were decent in consecutive draws against Brighton and Manchester United before losing 2-0 at Chelsea before the break.
That game was shrouded in controversy due to the incorrect ruling out of what would have Fulham’s opener. But nevertheless, manager Marco Silva will be desperate to get points on the board this weekend.
It’s been a while since we last heard from Farke and plenty has happened since - not least the closing of the transfer window. Leeds failed to get that final attacker and that will certainly be a major topic of this press conference.
Farke will also be expected to provide an update on the state of his squad, with Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka both missing recent games. There have also been reports of issues for the likes of Joe Rodon, Ilia Gruev and Lucas Perri.
