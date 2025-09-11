Leeds United return to action this weekend with a Premier League trip to Craven Cottage.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke is due to hold his latest pre-game press conference this afternoon as Leeds United prepare to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Whites took a steadily impressive four points from their opening three league games, two of which were against Champions League-level opposition in Newcastle United and Arsenal. That return was good enough for 12th going into the first international break and Farke will hope for more of the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-week break was well-timed for Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, both of whom have missed recent matches due to similar knee injuries. Farke pencilled in some time after the international fixtures for their return and will be expected to provide a fresh update on the midfield pair this afternoon.

On fitness, the Whites boss will also give any necessary updates on those returning from international duty, including Ilia Gruev who reportedly played 45 minutes for Bulgaria on Sunday while carrying an issue. There have also been recent suggestions of an injury to goalkeeper Lucas Perri, which will be cleared up.

This afternoon will also be Farke’s first opportunity to speak with the press following a deadline day in which Leeds failed to sign Harry Wilson, therefore failing to bring in the marquee attacker everyone wanted. The Whites boss said after Newcastle it would be ‘difficult’ to survive with no additions and a fresh opinion on that matter would be welcomed among fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director Robbie Evans told the YEP their end-of-window feeling was it was a bad ending to a good summer, and Farke regularly praised the recruitment work further back. But it will be interesting to hear his thoughts on the failure to land that extra attacker, now the window is officially shut.

Of course, deadline-day target Wilson will likely be in the squad for Leeds’ weekend hosts Fulham, as will long-term striker option Rodrigo Muniz, adding an extra level of intrigue to the meeting. Farke might get the opportunity to speak on those two specifically, or on Marco Silva’s side as a whole.

Daniel Farke is scheduled to speak with the media at 1.30pm this afternoon. Stay tuned for live updates below...