Leeds United return to action this weekend as they face Fulham at Craven Cottage. Daniel Farke’s side took four points from three games in August and will hope to build on that encouraging start, albeit their hosts will be desperate for a Premier League victory which hasn’t yet come this season.

Farke confirmed on Thursday he could welcome back midfield pair Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, both of whom have missed recent games due to knee injuries, with late decisions to be taken. There will also be late calls made on Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe, while goalkeeper Lucas Perri is out with a quad injury.

Injuries could force Farke’s hand when it comes to team selection but should those aforementioned doubts pass late fitness tests, the Whites boss will have a few key decisions to make. Below is the YEP’s predicted XI for the weekend.

GK: Karl Darlow With Lucas Perri out on Saturday, Darlow will get his first Premier League game of the season. Impressed on international duty with Wales but struggled in last month's Carabao Cup defeat at Sheffield Wednesday. Still expected to get the nod over Illan Meslier.

RB: Jayden Bogle Already answering those summer questions over his Premier League suitability and looked great so far, going forward and defensively. Will have a task on his hands keeping Alex Iwobi and the attacking Antonee Robinson or Ryan Sessegnon at bay.

CB: Joe Rodon Withdrew from Wales duty last week but the YEP reported at the time he should be okay for Fulham and Farke confirmed as much on Thursday. Physicality will be crucial, likely against Rodrigo Muniz.

CB: Pascal Struijk Farke has stuck with his title-winning centre-back pairing thus far and would be hard pressed to change it following a clean sheet against Newcastle. Unlike Rodon and Struijk, Jaka Bijol played twice during the international break, which could affect his overall fitness going into Saturday.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson Played twice for Sweden over the break but is more than fit enough to keep his starting spot for Saturday. The 26-year-old has been one of the more impressive summer signings so far.