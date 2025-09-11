Leeds United’s return to the Premier League has allowed the Whites to renew their rivalries with several opposing clubs.

The Whites actually went into the first season of the new look league as defending champions after Howard Wilkinson’s side were crowned as Division One champions in 1992. Although there have been periods of absence from the top flight throughout the last 33 years, Leeds have created some lifelong memories for supporters as they faced the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

There have been varying levels of success during that time - but which club have the Whites had the most joy against during their time in the Premier League? We take a look at the figures and there are two clubs that sit out in front of the rest when it comes to points accumulated by Leeds in Premier League fixtures.

1 . Leicester City Games played: 22 - Points gained: 30

2 . Newcastle United Games played: 29 - Points gained: 31

3 . Coventry City Games played: 18 - Points gained: 31

4 . Blackburn Rovers Games played: 20 - Points gained: 32

5 . Aston Villa Games played: 30 - Points gained: 35