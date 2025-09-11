The Premier League clubs that Leeds United have claimed the most points against revealed

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 11th Sep 2025, 17:15 BST

Which clubs have Leeds United claimed the most Premier League points against during their time in the top flight?

Leeds United’s return to the Premier League has allowed the Whites to renew their rivalries with several opposing clubs.

The Whites actually went into the first season of the new look league as defending champions after Howard Wilkinson’s side were crowned as Division One champions in 1992. Although there have been periods of absence from the top flight throughout the last 33 years, Leeds have created some lifelong memories for supporters as they faced the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

There have been varying levels of success during that time - but which club have the Whites had the most joy against during their time in the Premier League? We take a look at the figures and there are two clubs that sit out in front of the rest when it comes to points accumulated by Leeds in Premier League fixtures.

Games played: 22 - Points gained: 30

1. Leicester City

Games played: 22 - Points gained: 30 | Getty Images

Games played: 29 - Points gained: 31

2. Newcastle United

Games played: 29 - Points gained: 31 | Getty Images

Games played: 18 - Points gained: 31

3. Coventry City

Games played: 18 - Points gained: 31 | Getty Images

Games played: 20 - Points gained: 32

4. Blackburn Rovers

Games played: 20 - Points gained: 32 | Getty Images

Games played: 30 - Points gained: 35

5. Aston Villa

Games played: 30 - Points gained: 35 | Getty Images

Games played: 30 - Points gained: 36

6. Chelsea

Games played: 30 - Points gained: 36 Photo: Michael Regan

