Leeds United are planning for life without CEO Angus Kinnear and two more Elland Road employees have now been linked with a move away.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are reportedly targeting summer moves for two current Leeds United recruitment staff this summer, following confirmation of Angus Kinnear’s imminent move to Merseyside.

Kinnear’s summer exit was confirmed by the club earlier this month following several weeks of reports surrounding the CEO’s future, with Everton keen to secure a permanent appointment following several years of temporary fixes. The Toffees are set for a summer of major change following their recent takeover by The Friedkin Group (TFG), with a move to their state-of-the-art Bramley-Moore Dock stadium on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in their search for fresh faces, the Premier League club could once again look to West Yorkshire with journalist Alan Nixon reporting via his Patreon page on interest in two Leeds chiefs. He claims Goodison Park chiefs could ‘target’ interim football advisor Nick Hammond and leading scout Gary Prentice in a bid to rejuvenate the club’s transfer team.

Leeds pair eyed by Everton

Hammond in particular has garnered plenty of credit since arriving in LS11 in June 2023, following a busy boardroom switch up that saw sporting director Victor Orta leave a couple of months before 49ers Enterprises bought out previous majority owner Andrea Radrizzani. The transfer chief, who operated in a similar role at Newcastle United in the aftermath of their takeover, has played a major role in two strong summer windows.

Leeds have made a number of sensible signings under Hammond including the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Joel Piroe and Sam Byram. The Whites have also unearthed a few gems during the interim advisor’s time at Elland Road, most notably Ao Tanaka and Largie Ramazani, who were signed from the second-tiers of Germany and Spain respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s brilliant and also key to our success in the recent months by gaining more stability for this club,” Farke said of Hammond last season. “I’ve got great support with Angus, Nick and Gretar [Steinsson, former technical director], in different roles, but unbelievable support. Nick with his experience, connections, network and quality as a sporting director.

“How he handled things in difficult circumstances, we spoke a lot about our contractual situations. He’s fully committed to our club and I’ve got the feeling it’s the perfect decision to work him longer. It’s a joy to work with him.”

Elland Road shake-up

Leeds could be set for a reshuffle in several roles above Farke, particularly if Everton do firm up their interest in Hammond and Prentice, with Kinnear already replaced. Confirmation of his Goodison Park switch came alongside the club’s announcement of a new role, with Peter McCormick joining as executive vice chairman and working alongside Kinnear until the summer.

The YEP understands McCormick is not seen as a direct replacement for the outgoing Kinnear, with majority owners 49ers Enterprises to consider their senior leadership structure between now and summer. The lawyer has vast experience as former chair of the Premier League and Football Association.